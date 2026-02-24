How to Perform Tahajjud Prayer During Ramadan: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide

Learn how to perform Tahajjud prayer during Ramadan with this step-by-step guide.

Ramadan is a month of mercy, forgiveness and spiritual renewal. It is a time when hearts soften, duas feel deeper, and the night carries a special calm. One of the most powerful acts of worship during this sacred month is Tahajjud prayer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have been searching for how to perform Tahajjud prayer during Ramadan, this guide will walk you through it.

Tahajjud in Ramadan is not only about extra prayer. It is about drawing closer to Allah in the quiet of the night, when distractions fade and sincerity rises.

What Is Tahajjud Prayer?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tahajjud prayer is a voluntary night prayer performed after ‘Isha and after sleeping for some part of the night. It is part of Qiyam-ul-Layl (night prayer), but Tahajjud specifically refers to prayer offered after waking up from sleep.

During Ramadan, Tahajjud becomes even more significant. The reward for voluntary acts of worship increases, and the final third of the night is a powerful time for dua and forgiveness.

Many Muslims combine Tahajjud with Taraweeh prayer in Ramadan. Taraweeh is prayed after ‘Isha in congregation, while Tahajjud is usually prayed individually later in the night.

Why Tahajjud Prayer Is So Powerful in Ramadan

Ramadan is the month of the Qur’an. It is also the month of seeking forgiveness and salvation from the Fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tahajjud prayer during Ramadan offers:

A chance to ask for forgiveness sincerely

An opportunity to make heartfelt dua

A peaceful moment for reflection

Increased spiritual connection

Immense reward

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) consistently prayed during the night. His practice encourages believers to stand in prayer when most people are asleep.

In the final ten nights of Ramadan, Tahajjud becomes even more meaningful as Muslims search for Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree, which is better than a thousand months.

What Time Is Best For Tahajjud Prayer in Ramadan?

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are learning how to pray Tahajjud, timing is essential.

Tahajjud prayer time begins after ‘Isha and continues until Fajr. However, the most rewarding time is the last third of the night.

To calculate the last third:

Note the time of Maghrib. Note the time of Fajr. Divide the hours between them into three parts. The final portion is the ideal time for Tahajjud prayer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For example, if Maghrib is 6:30pm and Fajr is 5:00am, the night is roughly 10.5 hours. The last 3.5 hours before Fajr would be the prime time for Tahajjud.

Waking up can feel challenging, especially during fasting. Start small. Even two rak’ahs prayed with sincerity carry heavy reward.

How to Perform Tahajjud Prayer Step by Step

If you are wondering how to perform Tahajjud prayer properly, follow this simple guide:

1. Make a Sincere Intention (Niyyah)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Intention is made in the heart. You do not need to say it aloud. Decide that you are waking up for the sake of Allah to perform Tahajjud prayer during Ramadan.

2. Wake Up in the Last Third of the Night

When your alarm sounds, avoid pressing snooze repeatedly. Remind yourself why you are waking up.

Perform wudu (ablution). This moment prepares both body and soul.

3. Pray at Least Two Rak’ahs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tahajjud prayer is prayed in sets of two rak’ahs.

You may pray:

2 rak’ahs

4 rak’ahs

6 rak’ahs

8 rak’ahs or more

There is flexibility. Pray what you can manage with focus and humility.

After every two rak’ahs, say salaam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Recite Qur’an Slowly and Thoughtfully

During Tahajjud prayer in Ramadan, try to recite longer surahs if you are able. If not, short surahs are perfectly acceptable. The goal is reflection, not speed.

Reciting the Qur’an in this holy month guarantees more reward that every other month.

5. Make Long and Personal Dua

Advertisement

Advertisement

After completing your rak’ahs, raise your hands and make dua. This is one of the most powerful moments of Tahajjud.

You can ask for:

Forgiveness for past sins

Guidance

Protection

Success in this life and the next

Relief from hardship

Speak in your own language if needed. Pour out what is in your heart.

6. Conclude with Witr Prayer

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have not already prayed Witr after ‘Isha, conclude your night prayer with Witr.

Witr is typically one or three rak’ahs and completes your Tahajjud prayer during Ramadan.

How Many Rak’ahs for Tahajjud in Ramadan?

There is no fixed maximum. The Prophet (peace be upon him) often prayed eight rak’ahs of night prayer, followed by three rak’ahs of Witr.

However, if you are new to Tahajjud prayer, begin with two rak’ahs consistently. Consistency holds more value than quantity.

Gradually increase when your energy improves.

Practical Tips to Wake Up for Tahajjud During Ramadan

Waking up in the night while fasting can feel demanding. These practical steps can help:

Sleep earlier after Taraweeh

Reduce screen time before bed

Set a gentle but firm alarm

Ask a family member to wake you

Make dua before sleeping to wake up

Even if you miss some nights, do not give up. Return the next night with renewed intention.

The Spiritual Impact of Tahajjud Prayer

Tahajjud in Ramadan transforms the heart. When you stand alone in the quiet darkness, whispering duas only Allah hears, something shifts within you. Your reliance grows stronger. Your worries feel lighter. Your hope expands.

Regular Tahajjud prayer builds:

Discipline

Humility

Gratitude

Emotional strength

A deeper relationship with Allah

Ramadan passes quickly. The nights slip away. Tahajjud allows you to make the most of this sacred time.

Do Not Miss the Nights of Ramadan

Tahajjud prayer during Ramadan is a gift. It is an invitation to stand before your Lord in the stillness of the night.

You do not need perfect recitation. You do not need long surahs. You need sincerity.