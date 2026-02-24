Fido Issues Public Apology as He Seeks Fresh Start

Fido has issued a formal public apology following months of online backlash. Read the singer’s full statement addressing the controversy and his commitment to his fans.

Afrobeats star Awosika Josiah, known professionally as Fido, has issued a public apology aimed at addressing some of the controversies that have plagued his career since he broke into the Nigerian mainstream in 2024.

In the statement on X on Monday, he acknowledged errors in judgment and discussed the challenges of adapting to sudden visibility and industry pressure.

“There’s no easy way to write this, so I’ll just say it plainly. I messed up.”

Fido described stardom as arriving quickly and admitted that he struggled to understand himself while navigating public attention.

“Along the way, I made mistakes. I said things that should never have been said. I allowed ego, excitement, and inexperience to influence some of my decisions.”

He apologised to his fans, colleagues, and the wider Afrobeats community, including “the legends and godfathers who opened these doors,” stating that he chose reflection over pride.

“It takes strength to admit you were wrong. It takes maturity to retrace your steps. I’m doing both.”

While the apology did not reference any single incident directly, it comes after a series of controversies that shaped the public perception of the singer in recent months.

The “Osakpolor FC” Controversy

Among the incidents that drew major backlash was a comment Fido made during an online session, where he used the phrase “Osakpolor FC.” Many social media users interpreted the remark as a jab at Davido’s fanbase, popularly known as 30BG.

The clips quickly spread online and attracted massive backlash from Davido’s fans, who took issue with Fido’s statement. During an interview on Pulse Nigeria, the singer explained that he used the word “Osakpolor” in error, as he didn’t know it was a name used to mock Davido. However, his explanations fell on deaf ears as 30BG fans maintained hostilities and the incident remained part of the broader discourse surrounding his public image.

Disputes With Former Record Label

Outside the fan-related controversy, Fido also faced backlash over issues involving his former record label and management.

In an infamous post on X, he claimed that “Nobody discovered him. That it was God who discovered him”. The post attracted backlash and criticism from observers who accused him of attempting to discredit the work put in by the partners Inner Circle and Cidar, whose efforts brought him mainstream success.

Nobody discovered me, na me discover myself, anywhere you see say person talk say na dem discover me, na scam oo.

Na God discover me not man. No let them scam you oooooo#onlyGod is the key. — Fido (@MrFidooooo) March 5, 2025

Fido’s claims of being defrauded early in his career also didn’t sit well with the public, who accused him of already having a label dispute barely one hit song into his career, and the narrative further fueled the notion that he’s a problematic artist. Although the issues with his previous label have been removed from the public glare and he has since signed with EMPIRE, the perception of his public image continues to linger.

Afrobeats singer Fido accused his former label and management of withholding 95% of his $20,000 advance, receiving only ₦1.5 million ($1,000+). In a recent radio interview, he claimed their actions stalled his career, asserting he has evidence to support his allegations of… pic.twitter.com/ojAwT3GvIm — kolaqhazim (@Kolaqhazim) August 14, 2025

Framing the Moment as Growth

Notably, Fido’s latest statement did not revisit these individual incidents. Instead, it adopted a wider tone of reflection and personal accountability.

“I am still learning. I am still evolving… The man walking into this next chapter is more grounded, more aware, and more respectful of the platform he’s been given.”

He concluded by thanking those who “held me accountable instead of cancelling” him, framing the moment as one of growth.

There’s no easy way to write this, so I’ll just say it plainly.



I messed up.



Stardom came into my life quickly. One minute I was dreaming about it, the next minute I was living it. And while the world was watching me grow, I was still trying to understand who I was inside that… pic.twitter.com/KDGcaE7rzT — Fido (@MrFidooooo) February 23, 2026

Whether Fido should have apologised or not is subject to how one chooses to look at it. Is the apology an honest attempt at public reconciliation, or does it only empower those who have chosen to misunderstand him?

At any rate, Fido appears keen on having a clean slate and putting his past mistakes behind him. The apology comes just after he teased a new single, which is expected to be released soon. The song will perhaps usher in a new dawn for the singer, whose fast rise has earned him two entries on the list of the most-streamed songs on Spotify Nigeria.

