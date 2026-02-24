Kellogg’s Nigeria Awards Scholarships to Children Through Creative Essay Initiative

#FeaturedPost

In its continued commitment to supporting Nigerian children through education, Kellogg's Nigeria has awarded ₦150,000 scholarships to 150 outstanding young students under the 7th edition of its annual scholarship initiative. On Saturday, January 31st, 2026, the scholarship winners and their families gathered in Ikeja for an award ceremony marking the conclusion of the 'My Superstar Journey' essay competition. The newly selected recipients were celebrated during a colourful ceremony filled with excitement as each child stepped forward to receive their scholarship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mission Has Always Been Clear

Since day one, Kellogg's Nigeria has operated with a belief that goes beyond the breakfast table that every Nigerian child deserves a fighting chance at a great education. That belief is what fuels this scholarship initiative year after year, and 2026's edition did not disappoint.

The " My Superstar Journey " competition, which ran from October through December 2025, invited children aged 7 to 12 to put their dreams into words in an essay. Out of over 270,000 essays submitted from across Nigeria, only 150 made the cut. A distinguished panel of education professionals pored over every submission, selecting winners based on creativity, originality, and the sheer strength of their storytelling. The result? ₦150,000 each. One hundred and fifty families are breathing a little easier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What ₦150,000 Really Means

For the families in that room on January 31st, this scholarship is not a symbolic gesture. It is school fees covered. It is books bought. It is a parent sleeping better at night knowing their child's education is secured for another term. One proud parent captured it perfectly: "This is a great initiative, especially considering the hardship right now. Parents are struggling to pay their children's school fees, and Kellogg's came up with this wonderful programme to help ease that burden.

A Legacy Being Written, One Essay at a Time

Advertisement

Advertisement