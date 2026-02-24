What Gets You Expelled from a Nigerian University? A Quick Guide

Think of expulsion as the end of the road.

Getting into a Nigerian university is no small feat. After JAMB stress, post-UTME screenings, and clearance stress, nobody wants to throw that opportunity away.

But recently, the University of Abuja Senate expelled 28 students following a series of misconduct cases. The decision was taken after internal disciplinary hearings where students were found guilty of various serious offences, including exam malpractice, drug possession, and theft.

The Senate, which is the highest academic decision-making body in a university, upheld the penalties after investigations and hearings.

In simple terms, the case went through internal processes, evidence was reviewed, and expulsion was approved.

As part of the sanctions:

Students were permanently removed from their academic programmes.

Some had their certificates and results withdrawn where irregularities were proven.

A formal statement was issued by the vice-chancellor (VC) affirming that the university would not tolerate breaches of conduct that undermine its values.

The conduct panel found evidence of behaviour that included:

Exam malpractice — cheating during exams or falsifying scores.

Possession and use of illegal drugs on campus.

Theft — stealing university or personal property.

Other related misconduct during disciplinary investigations.

These actions violated the university’s student code of conduct and triggered the highest level of disciplinary sanctions.

In official statements:

The VC of the University of Abuja reiterated that students must uphold the institution’s values of honesty, respect, and academic integrity.

The Senate reaffirmed that misconduct erodes the university's reputation and diminishes the value of degrees.

Public warnings had been issued before, stressing that persistent violations would attract sanctions.

Can Expelled Students Appeal?

In most Nigerian universities, yes. Students are typically given the right to appeal within a specified timeframe. The appeal may be reviewed by:

A higher disciplinary panel

The university council

Or another designated appeals body

Appeals must usually be lodged within a specific timeframe (e.g., two weeks from the decision). If the appeal is upheld, sanctions may be reduced or overturned; if denied, expulsion stands.

However, appeals only succeed if there was a procedural error or new evidence. Once due process has been followed properly, reversals are rare.

If dissatisfied, they can approach the courts. But legal battles are long, expensive, and uncertain. The exact appeal process varies between institutions, but the principle of fair hearing is common.

The Appeal Process in Nigerian Universities

Students can:

Petition the Vice-Chancellor

Appeal to the Governing Council

Seek judicial review

When Courts Get Involved

Courts examine whether:

Proper procedure was followed.

The student was given a fair hearing.

If due process is ignored, courts may reverse decisions. But that’s not guaranteed.

Understanding Expulsion in Nigerian Universities

What Expulsion Really Means

Expulsion means permanent removal from the institution. Your name is struck off the student register. No classes. No graduation. No readmission.

Difference Between Suspension and Expulsion

Suspension is temporary. Expulsion is permanent. Think of suspension as a warning shot and expulsion as the end of the road.

Legal Backing for University Disciplinary Actions

Universities operate under Acts establishing them. Their senates have the authority to discipline students.

Courts often uphold these decisions, provided due process is followed.

Major Offences That Can Get You Expelled from a Nigerian University

Let’s get straight to it. These are the big ones.

1. Exam Malpractice

Exam malpractice is one of the most common offences in Nigerian universities.

Common Forms of Exam Malpractice

Copying from another student

Bringing unauthorised materials

Impersonation

Using electronic devices

Colluding with invigilators

It’s not just a school offence. It can also attract criminal charges. Some institutions also report offenders to examination bodies.

2. Cult Activities

Cultism is treated with zero tolerance across Nigerian campuses. Cult groups have historically been linked to violence, intimidation, and even killings on campuses. Universities act swiftly once involvement is confirmed.

Students found guilty face:

Immediate expulsion

Possible arrest

Criminal prosecution

3. Drug Possession and Abuse

Drug-related offences are increasingly common disciplinary cases. Possession, distribution, or consumption of banned substances violates university codes. The police can get involved.

4. Forgery and Document Falsification

Lying your way into school is a dangerous move. Falsifying O-Level results or UTME scores can lead to expulsion even years later.

Altering transcripts or academic records is also treated as fraud.

5. Assault and Violent Conduct

Violence toward staff members or fellow students has no place in academic environments. I n a, 2025 UNIZIK incident , a student was expelled for assaulting a lecturer.

Physical assault and sexual misconduct can result in immediate expulsion. Investigations often involve panels and sometimes law enforcement. The consequences can be life-altering.

Certificate Withdrawal: What It Means for Graduates

If misconduct is discovered after graduation, universities can withdraw degrees. It’s rare, but it happens. Imagine telling your employer your degree has been revoked. It’s not just embarrassing. It can end your career.

How to Stay Safe and Avoid Expulsion

Simple:

Don’t cheat.

Avoid cult groups.

Stay away from drugs.

Keep clean records.

Respect university rules.

Sounds basic, right? But many ignore these simple principles and suffer the consequences later.

FAQs

1. Can an expelled student gain admission into another university?

It depends. Some institutions may request transcripts or disciplinary history.

2. Do expelled students have the right to appeal?

Yes. Most universities provide internal appeal processes.

3. Is exam malpractice a criminal offence in Nigeria?

Yes. It can attract criminal prosecution in addition to academic sanctions.

The Bottom Line

Expulsion is the highest academic penalty. It doesn’t just interrupt your studies – it can:

Block transfers to other institutions.

Affect future admissions.

Impact job opportunities.