Wizkid’s ‘Joro’ Certified Platinum in France

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:55 - 24 February 2026
Wizkid’s global hit ‘Joro’ has officially been certified Platinum in France by SNEP. This latest milestone solidifies Starboy’s dominance as the track surpasses 30 million streams.
Wizkid’s 2019 hit single ‘Joro’ has been certified Platinum in France. The certification was confirmed on February 23 via a post from SNEP (Syndicat National de l'Édition Phonographique), France’s official music certification body. The record has now surpassed 30 million streams in the country, the threshold required for Platinum status under current SNEP guidelines.

Released on October 1, 2019, through Starboy Records and RCA, ‘Joro’ was produced by Northboi. The track blends mid-tempo Afrobeat rhythms with melodic hooks, a formula that became central to Wizkid’s global crossover era.

‘Joro' has maintained steady performance since its release nearly six years ago. On YouTube, the official music video has amassed up to 330 million views, placing it among the most-watched African music videos on the platform. The visual received nominations at The Headies Awards in 2020, including an acknowledgement for Song of the Year.

Outside France, the single has also earned certifications in other major markets. In 2022, it was certified Gold in Canada, marking over 40,000 units in sales. In the United States, the track became eligible for Gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in November 2024 after surpassing 500,000 units sold.

‘Joro' stands as one of Wizkid’s most-streamed solo records, reinforcing his position as a consistent export in key global markets. The Platinum certification in France also adds to a growing list of international recognitions for the Nigerian artist, whose catalogue continues to accumulate streams and sales years after release.

Wizkid’s latest certification becomes his fifth SNEP plaque. The Afrobeats icon has earned two diamond plaques for his part in Drake’s global hit ‘One Dance’ and MHD’s ‘Bella’. He also has two gold certifications for Major Lazer’s ‘Boom’ and his Grammy-nominated hit single ‘Essence,’ featuring Tems

Afrobeats Exploits In France 

Afrobeats global surge as seen Nigerian superstars enjoy huge commercial success across Europe, especially in France, where multiple Nigerian hit songs have received SNEP plaques. Burna Boy leads the Nigerian contingent with 10 certifications, including two diamond and three platinum plaques. 

Afrobeats boasts of 10 diamond certifications in France with global hits like CKAY’s ‘Love Nwantiti,’ Rema’s ‘Calm Down,’ Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last,’ Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ Oxlade’s ‘Kulosa,’ Fireboy’s ‘Peru,’ Omah Lay’s ‘Soso’ all certified diamond. 

Nigerian artists have secured multiple platinum certifications, with Burna Boy and Rema accounting for 6 of the 8 platinum plaques. Davido, Omah Lay, Lojay, and Ruger are among the artists who have secured gold certifications in France. 

Afrobeats
