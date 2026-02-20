Ramadan Day 3: Dua, Prayers, and Hadith to Strengthen Your Faith

On Ramadan Day 3, our hearts grow stronger in faith, patience, and devotion

Fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink, it is a journey of self-purification, spiritual discipline, and drawing closer to Allah. Each passing day of Ramadan is an opportunity to deepen our connection with Allah through prayer, dua, and reflection.

Today, we share a special dua for Ramadan Day 3, along with a powerful prayer, hadith, and inspiring quotes to guide your fast.

Day 3 Ramadan Prayer for Strength and Sincerity

A powerful prayer for this day is one that asks for strength in fasting and steadfastness in faith:

"O Allah, grant me the strength to fast with sincerity and devotion. Purify my heart, cleanse my soul, and fill my days with acts of kindness and patience. Let my fasting be a means to draw closer to You and a shield against sin. Ameen."

Dua for Ramadan Day 3: Arabic and English Translation

Dua (supplication) is a powerful way to connect with Allah during Ramadan. Here is a meaningful dua for the third day:

"اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْ لِي نَصِيبًا مِنْ كُلِّ خَيْرٍ تُنْزِلُ فِيهِ، وَاصْرِفْ عَنِّي كُلَّ شَرٍّ تَقْدِيرُهُ فِيهِ، اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْنِي مِنَ المُقَرَّبِينَ إِلَيْكَ وَرَحْمَتِكَ تَحُوطُنِي وَتَغْفِرُ لِي ذُنُوبِي، يَا رَحْمَٰنُ يَا رَحِيمُ!"

"O Allah, grant me a share of every good that You send down in this month, and keep away from me every evil that You decree in it. O Most Merciful, draw me close to You, surround me with Your mercy, and forgive my sins. Ameen."