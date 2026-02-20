Ramadan Day 3: Dua, Prayers, and Hadith to Strengthen Your Faith

Advertisement
Day 3 of Ramadan: A powerful dua, inspiring Hadith, and heartfelt prayers to guide your fast

Anna Ajayi
Anna Ajayi 10:50 - 20 February 2026
Ramadan Day 3 [AlIslam]
Fasting is a gift that purifies the soul and strengthens our faith.
On Ramadan Day 3, our hearts grow stronger in faith, patience, and devotion

Fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink, it is a journey of self-purification, spiritual discipline, and drawing closer to Allah. Each passing day of Ramadan is an opportunity to deepen our connection with Allah through prayer, dua, and reflection.

Today, we share a special dua for Ramadan Day 3, along with a powerful prayer, hadith, and inspiring quotes to guide your fast.

Day 3 Ramadan Prayer for Strength and Sincerity

A powerful prayer for this day is one that asks for strength in fasting and steadfastness in faith:

"O Allah, grant me the strength to fast with sincerity and devotion. Purify my heart, cleanse my soul, and fill my days with acts of kindness and patience. Let my fasting be a means to draw closer to You and a shield against sin. Ameen."

Dua for Ramadan Day 3: Arabic and English Translation

Dua (supplication) is a powerful way to connect with Allah during Ramadan. Here is a meaningful dua for the third day:

"اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْ لِي نَصِيبًا مِنْ كُلِّ خَيْرٍ تُنْزِلُ فِيهِ، وَاصْرِفْ عَنِّي كُلَّ شَرٍّ تَقْدِيرُهُ فِيهِ، اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْنِي مِنَ المُقَرَّبِينَ إِلَيْكَ وَرَحْمَتِكَ تَحُوطُنِي وَتَغْفِرُ لِي ذُنُوبِي، يَا رَحْمَٰنُ يَا رَحِيمُ!"

"O Allah, grant me a share of every good that You send down in this month, and keep away from me every evil that You decree in it. O Most Merciful, draw me close to You, surround me with Your mercy, and forgive my sins. Ameen."

ALSO READ: 5 tips to help you maintain holiness this Ramadan period

Hadith on Fasting: What the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Said

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized the significance of fasting as a means of attaining piety and forgiveness:

"Whoever fasts during Ramadan out of sincere faith and hoping to attain Allah’s rewards, then all his past sins will be forgiven." – (Sahih al-Bukhari 38, Muslim 760)

This hadith reminds us that fasting is not just a ritual but an act of devotion that purifies the soul and grants divine mercy.

Ramadan prayer [LinkedIn]

Inspirational Ramadan Day 3 Quotes from the Quran and Hadith

Let these words inspire and uplift your heart as you continue your Ramadan journey:

  1. “And seek help through patience and prayer, and indeed, it is difficult except for the humbly submissive [to Allah].” (Quran 2:45)

  2. “The best among you are those who have the best manners and character.” (Prophet Muhammad, PBUH – Sahih al-Bukhari 3559)

  3. "Ramadan is the month whose beginning is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness, and whose end is freedom from the fire." – Ibn Khuzaymah

As we continue our Ramadan journey, let us embrace each moment with gratitude and sincerity.

Let us make the most of this sacred time by increasing our prayers, making dua, and reflecting on the wisdom of the Quran and Hadith. 

Day 4 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)

Tahajjud is one of the fastest ways for Muslims to get closer to their Creator. It is highly recommended for maximum spiritual gains during the month of Ramadan.

In Quran 73, verses 1-6, Allah commands His Messenger to wake up in the middle of the night and stand in prayer to his Lord.

One of the authentic hadiths (Sahih Muslim) also said the best prayer after obligatory prayers is the night prayer (Tahajjud).

Therefore, as you look forward to breaking your fast today, we urge you to prepare yourself for Tahajjud on day 4.

Ideas: You can observe this voluntary prayer anytime between Isha and the break of Dawn. Because of its voluntary nature, you're at liberty to perform two to 12 rakats with witr or as much as you can, but the minimum is two rakats.

After you've completed the number of rakats you set out to pray, add your own prayers, and be sincere, respectful, and completely devotional to Allah.

May Allah grant us the strength to continue fasting with sincerity and devotion. Ameen.

ALSO READ: What to do & what to avoid during the fasting month

