Ramadan at Work: What Smart Employers Are Doing Differently in 2026

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 11:16 - 24 February 2026
Ramadan at Work
Inclusive workplaces reduce resignations and boost engagement, and they make organisations stronger in the long run.
Fasting from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan isn’t easy; it’s physically demanding, and juggling work with spiritual commitments can be a real challenge.

In countries like Nigeria, where Muslims make up a large part of the population, thoughtful workplace policies are crucial. In fact, Wikipedia estimates that about half of Nigerians identify as Muslim, which shows just how important it is for workplaces to be inclusive during this time.

Supporting employees is a smart, adaptive way to keep productivity high while showing respect for people’s faith. Here’s how to do it right.

Read Next: Faith and Heat: Fasting in Nigeria’s rising temperatures 

1. Firstly, Understand the Reality of Fasting

During Ramadan, fasting Muslims go without food and water from dawn to sunset, sometimes for 14 to 16 hours. Unsurprisingly, this can take a toll, leading to:

  • Low energy in the afternoons

  • Fatigue and a higher risk of dehydration

  • Disrupted sleep patterns from early morning meals and late-night prayers

A study in the London School of Economics Business Review points out that long fasting hours, especially in hot climates, can really challenge energy levels, particularly during the first ten days of Ramadan.

Read Next: Tales of Ramadan Returns for a Second Season Across Nigerian TV

2. Introduce Flexible Work Arrangements (Without Sacrificing Output)

One of the most effective ways to support employees during Ramadan is flexibility.

Practical options:

  • Earlier start and finish times

  • Remote or hybrid work days

  • Shortened or optional lunch breaks

  • Compressed work schedules

Energy levels are typically strongest in the morning and dip toward late afternoon. Allowing schedule adjustments helps employees optimise performance.

3. Rethink Meeting Schedules & High-Pressure Deadlines

Late afternoon presentations during Ramadan can be physically demanding for fasting employees.

Consider:

  • Scheduling strategy meetings earlier in the day

  • Avoiding critical deadlines right before sunset

  • Distributing intense workloads evenly

This is more about intelligent planning than special treatment. 

Read Next: 5 unique Eid al-Fitr traditions from around the world

4. Build a Thoughtful Food Culture

Food plays a major role in workplace bonding, from team lunches, client entertainment, to birthday celebrations.

During Ramadan fasting employees may feel isolated, lunch meetings can become uncomfortable and social energy may be low.

Here are supportive alternatives:

  • Offer optional attendance at food events.

  • Introduce non-food team bonding activities.

  • Organise voluntary post-sunset Iftar gatherings.

5. Build Awareness & Educate Your Team

Many employees (and even managers) may not truly understand what Ramadan entails. HR guidance and expert practice suggest raising awareness through internal communications, staff training, or simple educational pieces so colleagues can better support one another. 

Awareness helps avoid common missteps, such as offering food/drinks to fasting employees or scheduling mandatory lunch-time meetings.

Read Next: What Non-Muslims Should Know About Ramadan 2026

6. Provide Safe Spaces for Prayer

Daily prayers, especially the midday and late-afternoon ones, are significant to many Muslims. Enabling short breaks and access to a quiet, respectful prayer space sends a strong message of inclusion.

This aligns with legal and cultural guidance in many markets and is highlighted by HR thought leadership as a way to avoid indirect discrimination.

7. Proactively Plan for Eid Leave

At the end of Ramadan comes Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

Since the date depends on moon sightings, employees may request leave on short notice. Encouraging early planning helps maintain smooth operations without conflict. Flexible leave policies demonstrate respect and avoid unnecessary scheduling friction.

Read Next: Convergence of Lent, Ramadan testament to Nigeria's unity in diversity – Tinubu

8. Promote Open Communication & Respect

Not every Muslim employee will fast or need adjustments. The only way to know what an individual needs is to ask without assumptions.

Encourage managers to have open, respectful conversations: “If you need any flexibility during Ramadan, feel free to let me know.”

This simple invitation creates trust and reduces anxiety. It also aligns with inclusive leadership principles seen in best practice employer guidance from professional bodies

9. Maintain Clear Performance Expectations

Flexibility during Ramadan does not mean removing accountability and supporting employees during Ramadan does not mean lowering standards. 

Set clear deliverables and assess performance based on outcomes, not how someone looks in the afternoon. Studies show that employees who feel respected tend to perform better over time.

Read Next: Day 3 of Ramadan: A powerful dua, inspiring Hadith, and heartfelt prayers to guide your fast Ramadan 

Supporting employees during Ramadan doesn’t require a dramatic policy overhaul; after all, many people fast for many reasons. Christians are observing Lent, and some health-focused people are observing intermittent fasting as well. 

The major thing is to lead with empathy, encourage consistent communication, employ thoughtful scheduling and build a respectful workplace culture for everyone.

