Kunle Afod breaks silence on separation from wife, says job left little time for home, talks jealousy and cheating

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has publicly addressed his separation from wife Desola Afod for the first time in a YouTube interview. He cited demanding work schedules and general relationship strains like jealousy as major pressure points.

Kunle Afod has spoken publicly about his separation from wife Desola.

He says demanding acting careers can leave couples with little time for their homes.

The actor also discussed jealousy, suspicion of cheating and double standards in relationships.

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Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afod has spoken publicly for the first time about his separation from his wife, Desola Afod, popularly known as Celeb Wife. He said his demanding job leaves little time for home and pointed to jealousy and suspicion of cheating as issues that strain marriages.

Afod spoke in an interview with Kasnasty Sugar on YouTube, published on Thursday, November 5, 2026. When asked directly for the cause of the separation, he did not give a detailed account of his own marriage and spoke in general terms about relationships.

Kunle & Desola Afod

He said his job is so demanding that he and his wife sometimes do not have time for their home. He apologised to women before addressing the matter.

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In his view, he said, women find it hard to tolerate behaviour they show themselves. He said a wife who is too close to a female friend would also draw her husband's suspicion, and that women who ask for sex toys but object when their husbands use them apply a double standard.

He did not say that any of this happened in his own marriage and did not accuse Desola of anything.

Afod also said that actors love their work more than their spouses.

Reports of trouble in the marriage surfaced in February 2026, after claims that Desola moved her belongings out of their matrimonial home. Neither spouse had publicly confirmed the separation until the actor's interview.

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The couple's relationship began in 2002 and they married in 2005, according to reports. In 2022, Desola announced on Instagram that she had left Afod, then reversed it.