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Tinubu's new NIMC Act: 7 things every Nigerian must do to avoid NIN problems

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 13:02 - 30 June 2026
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7 important steps every Nigerian should take to avoid NIN verification and service problems.
Tinubu's new NIMC Act introduces tougher identity rules. Here are 7 important steps every Nigerian should take to avoid NIN verification and service problems.
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  • Tinubu's new NIMC Act makes the NIN more important than ever.

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  • Learn 8 simple steps to avoid verification and identity issues.

  • Protect your NIN and keep your records accurate to access essential services.

Nigeria's National Identification Number (NIN) has become essential for accessing key services, including banking, SIM registration, passport applications, and government programmes.

With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signing the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act, 2026, into law, the country's digital identity system is set for a major overhaul. 

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The new law strengthens the powers of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), introduces tougher penalties for identity fraud, and reinforces the importance of maintaining accurate identity records.

Here are eight practical steps every Nigerian should take to avoid NIN-related problems.

1. Register for your NIN if you haven't

NIN registration [The Guardian Nigeria]
NIN registration [The Guardian Nigeria]

If you don't already have a National Identification Number, you should enrol as soon as possible. The NIN is now required for many essential services, including:

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  • Bank accounts

  • SIM registration

  • Passport applications

  • Driver's licence processing

  • Government interventions

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If you're unsure whether your NIN is active or correctly linked to your records, it is worth confirming before you urgently need it.

READ NEXT: How to check your NIN on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile

2. Update incorrect information immediately

Now you can link your NIN to MTN easily [Everypixel]
Now you can link your NIN to MTN easily [Everypixel]

Many Nigerians registered years ago and later discovered errors in their records.

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Common mistakes include:

  • Wrong date of birth

  • Misspelled names

  • Incorrect phone numbers

  • Wrong addresses

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  • Incorrect state or local government of origin

The new Act gives NIMC broader powers to maintain a reliable national identity database, making accurate records more important than ever.

If your information changes due to marriage, relocation, or other legal reasons, update your records through authorised NIMC channels instead of waiting until you need an important service.

READ NEXT: Just Married? 8 Important Documents You Should Update Right Away

3. Protect your NIN like you protect your ATM PIN

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Your NIN is now one of your most valuable personal identifiers.

Avoid sharing it carelessly on social media, messaging apps, or with individuals who have no legitimate reason to request it.

Fraudsters can misuse identity information for scams, financial fraud, or illegal registrations.

Keeping your NIN confidential significantly reduces your risk of becoming a victim.

4. Use only authorised NIMC centres

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NIMC registration [Channels Television]
NIMC registration [Channels Television]

Avoid unofficial agents who promise quick NIN corrections or modifications.

Always use authorised NIMC enrolment centres or accredited service providers to update your records and prevent fraud or unauthorised changes.

5. Never use another person's identity

Using someone else's NIN or identity information to register a SIM card, access services, or obtain official documents is an offence under the new law.

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Identity fraud can now attract severe legal consequences, including heavy fines and imprisonment depending on the offence.

6. Link your NIN where required

Obtaining a Tax Identification Number (TIN) in Nigeria has been simplified through online portals, allowing individuals and business owners to register for free using their NIN or BVN.

Ensure your NIN is linked to services that require it, including your:

This may include:

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  • Bank Verification Number (BVN)

  • SIM registration

  • Passport records

  • Pension accounts

  • Government benefit platforms

  • Tax records

  • Student loan applications

  • Other digital public services

Failure to complete these linkages could affect access to certain services.

7. Beware of NIN scams

A cybercriminal wearing a black hoodie and face covering typing on a laptop with a handgun lying on a dark desk.
Identity thieves and duplicate registrants face a swift crackdown under the updated Act, which introduces a mandatory minimum five-year jail sentence for identity fraud.

Scammers often pose as NIMC officials or agents, asking for your NIN, OTP, or payment to "upgrade" your records.

Do not share sensitive information with unknown individuals, and rely only on official NIMC channels for updates and services.

READ ALSO: Seven Boko Haram terrorists arrested while returning from Hajj through NIN verification

Conclusion

The new NIMC Act is designed to strengthen Nigeria's digital identity system, improve data protection, and combat identity fraud. 

Keep your NIN accurate, secure, and properly linked to avoid disruptions when accessing essential services.

As the NIN becomes even more central to everyday transactions, taking these steps now can help you avoid unnecessary delays and identity-related problems in the future.

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