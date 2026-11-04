A smartphone user accesses the NINAuth mobile app to download an official National Identification Number slip directly to the device

A smartphone user accesses the NINAuth mobile app to download an official National Identification Number slip directly to the device

You can now download your NIN slip for free — here's a step-by-step guide

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced a free digital method for Nigerians to download their official NIN slips directly onto their phones using the NINAuth app, bypassing physical enrolment centres and third-party fees.

NIMC has shown Nigerians how to download their official NIN slips for free through the NINAuth mobile application.

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The process requires users to download the app, complete facial verification and save the slip directly to their phones.

The commission said Nigerians no longer need to visit enrolment centres or pay agents to access their NIN slips.

NIN remains an 11-digit identity number used to verify Nigerians and legal residents across various services.

For Nigerians who have been paying agents to help them get their National Identification Number (NIN) slip, there is now a simpler option.

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The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has shared steps Nigerians can follow to download their official NIN slips directly from their phones for free.

The commission explained that NIN holders no longer need to visit physical enrolment centres or pay third-party operators to get the document.

NIMC shared the process in a video posted on its official X account on Wednesday, showing users how to complete the download through the NINAuth mobile application.

According to the commission, users only need to follow a few steps:

The National Identity Management Commission posted an instructional video on X that demonstrated how citizens could obtain their NIN slips online.

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Download the NINAuth app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the application on a mobile phone. Select “Do More with NINAuth.” Click on “NIN Slip.” Complete the facial authentication process to confirm identity.

After successful verification, users can download and save their official NIN slip directly on their phones.

“Once verified, click on ‘Download NIN Slip’ to generate and save the official NIMC-issued NIN slip into your mobile phone,” the commission said.

NIMC described the process as simple, secure and free, encouraging Nigerians to make use of the digital option.

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“It is that simple, it is free, available, and a few taps away. Get yours today,” the commission added.

The commission said the service was introduced to reduce the need for Nigerians to visit its offices physically and make access to identity documents easier.

The NINAuth platform, launched by NIMC in October 2025, was created to give Nigerians more control over how their identity information is accessed across services such as banking, telecommunications, education and government platforms.

The downloaded NIN slip is the same official document issued by NIMC and can be used at banks, government offices and other institutions where identity verification is required.

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The National Identification Number is an 11-digit unique number issued to Nigerians and legal residents after successful registration. It helps verify a person's identity and links their details to the National Identity Database.