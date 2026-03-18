Just Married? 8 Important Documents You Should Update Right Away

Taking care of these updates early will save you time, stress, and administrative headaches later.

Getting married is exciting, but updating important documents after marriage is one task newlyweds shouldn’t overlook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your marital status, name, and next-of-kin information may need to be reflected across several institutions and documents, from government IDs to financial accounts and insurance policies.

Failing to update these details can cause complications later, especially when dealing with travel, banking, insurance claims, or legal matters.

If you’ve recently tied the knot, here are eight important documents to update after marriage, where the updates are done, and how the process typically works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. International Passport

If you changed your name after marriage, updating your passport should be high on your list. Your passport must match the name on your other identification documents.

Where to update it: Passport offices under the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

How the process works:

Visit the Nigeria Immigration Service portal.

Fill out the passport reissue or correction form.

Upload supporting documents such as your marriage certificate and affidavit for change of name.

Book a biometric appointment.

Visit the passport office for fingerprint capture and processing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Processing usually takes a few weeks, depending on the location and workload.

2. Bank Account Records

Another important document to update after marriage is your bank record. If your surname or signature changes, your bank needs to reflect this.

Where to update it: Your bank branch or through your bank’s customer service centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How the process works:

Visit your bank branch with a valid ID.

Submit a marriage certificate and affidavit of name change.

Fill out a change-of-details form.

Update your signature specimen if necessary.

The bank will update your records and issue a new debit card if your name has changed.

3. National Identification Records

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your National Identification Number (NIN) profile may also need to reflect your new name or marital status.

Where to update it: Enrolment centres operated by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

How the process works:

Visit a NIMC modification centre.

Request a data modification form.

Provide documents such as a marriage certificate and affidavit.

Your biometric information will be verified before the change is processed.

Updates are usually reflected within a few weeks. You may be required to pay a service fee of ₦2,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Driver’s Licence

Your driver’s licence should match your official identity documents. To change the name on your driver's licence, you must first complete a legal name update through the appropriate government authority (like NIMC in Nigeria).

Afterwards, you can visit a DMV or Driver's Licence Centre (DLC) to provide legal proof, such as a court affidavit or marriage certificate . You will typically be required to pay a processing fee and complete a re-issuance application .

Where to update it: Driver’s licence centres managed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

How the process works:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visit a Driver’s licence centre.

Request a modification or renewal form.

Provide supporting documents such as your marriage certificate and affidavit.

Capture biometric data and confirm the new details.

A new driver’s license with the updated name will be issued after processing.

5. Employment and Payroll Records

Many newly married people forget to update their workplace records. However, this step is important for tax, pension contributions, and emergency contact information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where to update it: Your company’s Human Resources (HR) department.

How the process works:

Submit a formal request to HR.

Provide copies of your marriage certificate and name-change affidavit.

Update payroll records, pension information, and next-of-kin details.

This ensures your benefits, salary payments, and tax records reflect your new identity.

6. Insurance Policies

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether it’s health, life, or car insurance, your policies should reflect your updated marital status. Marriage may also make you eligible for family coverage or better benefits.

Where to update it: Your insurance provider or insurance broker.

How the process works:

Contact your insurance provider.

Submit proof of marriage and identification documents.

Update beneficiary details if necessary.

Request a revised policy document.

This step is particularly important for life insurance and medical coverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. Property and Land Documents

If you own property, you may want to update ownership documents to reflect your new name or add your spouse.

Where to update it: The state land registry where the property is registered.

How the process works:

Submit an application for record modification.

Provide supporting documents such as a marriage certificate and affidavit.

A legal practitioner may prepare a deed of assignment if ownership changes.

Once approved, the updated name will be reflected in official land records.

8. Wills and Legal Beneficiary Documents

Marriage is also a good time to review your will and beneficiary information. In many cases, people want their spouse included in their estate planning.

Where to update it: A lawyer’s office or legal advisory firm.

How the process works:

Schedule a consultation with a lawyer.

Review your current will and beneficiaries.

Update or draft a new will reflecting your marital status.

Sign the document in the presence of witnesses.

Updating these records ensures your assets are distributed according to your wishes.

Final Thoughts

Marriage is an exciting milestone, but it also comes with practical responsibilities. Updating your records may seem like a small task, yet it can prevent future complications when dealing with banks, government agencies, or travel documents.

By reviewing and updating these documents after marriage, you ensure that your legal identity, financial records, and official documents all reflect your new marital status.