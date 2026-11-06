NaijAidUK tackles Nigeria’s emergency response gap, marks 10 years of life-saving interventions

NaijAidUK, through HealthAid Charity, is strengthening efforts to address gaps in emergency preparedness and response in Nigeria, as it marks 10 years of humanitarian service with a series of specialised first aid, clinical and mental health training programmes that brought together participants from different parts of the country.

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L-R: Francesca Aiyeola; Dr Kayode Babalola, Chairman; Dr Ojono Illah; Dr Lanre Nehan-Babalola; Dr Folake-Bewaji Dawodu; and Dr Caroline Abisogun at the NaijAidUK 10th Anniversary and Maternity and Obstetric Emergencies Training for Clinicians in Lagos.

The four-day programme, held in Lagos from October 27 to 30, 2026, engaged healthcare professionals, students and members of the public, equipping them with practical knowledge and skills to recognise emergencies, provide appropriate first response and support individuals experiencing mental health challenges.

Dr Kayode Babalola, Chairman, NaijAidUK & Health Aid Charity

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L-R: Dr Festus Adetonwa; Dr Olufunmilayo Akinola; Dr Lanre Nehan-Babalola; Dr Kayode Babalola; Rev. Olabode Daramola, and Oladayo Taiwo at the NaijAidUK 3-Day Train-The-Trainer Mental Health & First Aid Training in Lagos.

The initiative reflects NaijAidUK’s commitment to extending emergency response knowledge beyond hospitals and healthcare facilities by building a wider network of people capable of taking appropriate action before professional medical assistance arrives.

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The programme commenced with an Immediate Life Support (ILS) training for clinicians, including doctors, nurses, midwives, community health workers and other healthcare professionals. This was followed by a Mental Health Awareness Day, which engaged students and members of the public, focusing on mental health awareness, early recognition of challenges and appropriate support.

The programme concluded with two days of General First Emergency Response Training, equipping participants with practical guidance on recognising emergencies and taking appropriate first-response measures while awaiting professional medical assistance.

Dr Lanre Nehan-Babalola, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Trustee of NaijAidUK

Speaking on the programme and the organisation’s 10th anniversary, Dr Lanre Nehan-Babalola, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Trustee of NaijAidUK, said the organisation's approach is centred on creating a multiplier effect through training and knowledge sharing.

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“The essence of our Train-the-Trainer programme is to empower people with the skills to save lives and, more importantly, equip them to pass that knowledge on to others. We believe in training one and saving many. Emergency response is not just an activity; it is a culture of knowing the right things to do at the right time. By engaging young people and other members of the public, we are building a network of trained first aiders who can extend this knowledge to their families, schools and communities,” she said.

Dr Nehan-Babalola further emphasised the importance of integrating physical and mental health into emergency preparedness, noting that the training was designed to help people recognise when someone needs support, respond appropriately and seek professional assistance before a situation escalates.

The programme received commendation from health sector stakeholders, including Omowunmi Folashade Ekong, Director of Nursing, Lagos State Ministry of Health, who described the Mental Health First Aid training as a timely intervention for improving mental health awareness and community support.

According to her, participants were better equipped to recognise stressors, identify early signs of emotional and mental health challenges, provide appropriate support and guide individuals requiring further attention towards professional care. She noted that the knowledge gained would extend beyond the training environment into homes, schools, workplaces and the wider society.

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Dr Festus Adetonwa, Director, Ogun State Ambulance and Emergency Services

Similarly, Dr Festus Adetonwa, Director, Ogun State Ambulance and Emergency Services, representing the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Ogun State, commended NaijAidUK for addressing two important areas of healthcare that require greater attention: mental health and first aid.

He noted that the first few minutes following an accident, collapse or medical emergency can significantly influence the outcome, making it important to equip ordinary citizens with life-saving skills to respond before an ambulance arrives. He also highlighted the need to address mental health stigma and encourage people to seek appropriate support.

“These initiatives align with the government’s commitment to strengthening emergency medical services and promoting preventive, people-centred healthcare. The Ministry of Health fully identifies with this effort and encourages its sustainability,” he said.

Dr Kayode Babalola; Dr Abimbola Alale; Barr Clement Kolapo Ojo, Dr Lanre Nehan-Babalola at the NaijAidUK 3-Day Train-The-Trainer Mental Health & First Aid Training in Lagos

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Established in 2015, NaijAidUK has trained more than 3,000 healthcare professionals and 5,000 non-medical citizens in first aid and emergency response. Its interventions over the past decade have also included medical equipment donations, healthcare professional development and community-focused health initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare capacity in Nigeria.

Its clinical and emergency response courses include UK-certified programmes delivered by qualified clinical experts based in and trained in the United Kingdom, with alignment to World Health Organisation guidance and recognised best practices.

The organisation has also extended its work to underserved communities through initiatives such as Project ACT, which adapts first aid education to improve access for people with hearing and speech impairments.

Barr. Clement Kolapo Ojo, Executive Chairman of Ose Local Government Area, Ondo State.

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The anniversary programme also welcomed Barr. Clement Kolapo Ojo, Executive Chairman of Ose Local Government Area, Ondo State, as a guest, further highlighting the importance of government and community-level participation in strengthening emergency preparedness and expanding access to life-saving knowledge.

As it marks its tenth anniversary, NaijAidUK is calling for stronger collaboration with government institutions, healthcare organisations, schools, businesses and community stakeholders to expand access to first aid and mental health education across Nigeria.

The charity reaffirmed its commitment to building a society where emergency preparedness is a shared responsibility and more people have the knowledge and practical skills to respond appropriately when lives are at risk.

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Barr. Clement Kolapo Ojo, Executive Chairman of Ose Local Government Area, Ondo State

About NaijAidUK

NaijAidUK is a UK-registered charity established in 2015. It operates in Nigeria through HealthAid Charity, delivering first aid and emergency response training, healthcare professional development, medical equipment donations and community-focused health initiatives.