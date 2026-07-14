The US B1/B2 visa is designed strictly for temporary tourism, family visits, and business meetings—not for employment or permanent residency

The US B1/B2 visa is designed strictly for temporary tourism, family visits, and business meetings—not for employment or permanent residency

One wrong move with your US visa could stop you from ever entering America again

The US Embassy has reminded Nigerians of what the B1/B2 visitor visa can and cannot be used for, warning that misuse could lead to a permanent ban from getting a US visa.

The US Embassy reminded Nigerians that B1/B2 visas are only for business meetings, tourism and visiting family.

The embassy warned that misusing the visa could lead to permanent ineligibility for future US visas.

A B1/B2 visa does not permit employment or long-term study in the United States.

The reminder comes amid the US visa restrictions affecting Nigerians under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect from January 1, 2026.

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The United States Mission in Nigeria has sent another important reminder to Nigerians with a B1/B2 visitor visa, warning that using the visa for the wrong purpose could have serious consequences.

According to a post shared on the embassy's official X account on Tuesday, the B1/B2 visa is meant for only a few approved activities.

"Here's what you CAN use your U.S. B1/B2 Visa for: ✓ Business meetings ✓ Visiting family ✓ Tourism."

The embassy also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking of using the visa for something outside its approved purpose.

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"Remember; Improper use of your U.S. B1/B2 visa can result in permanent ineligibility for a visa in the future."

The US Mission in Nigeria issued the stern reminder via its official social media channels to curb visa misuse and immigration violations.

In simple terms, if you enter the US on a visitor visa but use it for activities that are not allowed, like working illegally or doing anything that violates your visa conditions—you could be banned from getting another US visa in the future.

What is the US B1/B2 visa?

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The B1/B2 visa is a non-immigrant visa issued to people travelling to the United States for temporary visits.

The B1 part covers business-related trips such as attending meetings, conferences, negotiating contracts or taking part in short-term business activities.

The B2 category is for tourism, holidays, visiting family and friends, medical treatment and other recreational travel.

Although many travellers are allowed to stay for up to six months, the final length of stay is decided by officers of the US Customs and Border Protection when you arrive at the port of entry.

What the visa does not allow is employment in the US, enrolling in long-term academic programmes or doing anything that suggests you're trying to live permanently in America.

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Nigerians can still apply

Nigeria is not part of the US Visa Waiver Programme, meaning Nigerians still need to apply for a visa before travelling.

Applications can be made through the US Embassy in Abuja or the Consulate General in Lagos. Applicants are usually expected to show strong ties to Nigeria, enough money to fund their trip and proof that they intend to return home after their visit.

This comes after US visa restrictions

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Even with a valid visa, US border control officers determine your actual length of stay and can turn away anyone suspected of intending to work illegally.

The reminder is also coming months after the US Department of State announced that from January 1, 2026, visa issuance would be partially suspended for nationals of 19 countries, including Nigeria, under Presidential Proclamation 10998.

The restrictions affect B1/B2 visitor visas, F, M and J student and exchange visas, as well as immigrant visas, although some exceptions apply.

However, the policy does not cancel visas that were issued before January 1, 2026. People who already had valid US visas before that date can still use them, as those visas were not revoked.