‘Every time you put on light, he gets a check’ — Davido reveals his father generates 18% of Nigeria's electricity
Davido says his father owns one of Nigeria's biggest private power generation businesses.
The singer claimed the company currently generates about 18% of Nigeria's electricity.
He also spoke about his father's rise to wealth and Nigeria's infrastructure challenges.
Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has given a rare glimpse into the business empire behind his family's wealth, revealing that his father is one of Nigeria's largest electricity generators.
Speaking in a circulating video online, Davido said his father, Nigerian billionaire and businessman Adedeji Adeleke, made his first million at 23 years old before building a business that now plays a significant role in powering the country.
"Every time you put on light, he gets a check," Davido said, explaining how his father's power generation business works.
He said the Adeleke family generates electricity and sells it directly to the government, which then takes responsibility for distribution to end users.
"We generate it and sell the power to the government because the government has the authority to distribute," he said. "It's not on us. All we're doing is generating and providing."
According to Davido, his father's business currently supplies approximately 18% of Nigeria's total electricity, with plans to expand and eventually supply 35% of West Africa's power needs.
The claim, if accurate, would place the Adeleke power business among the most significant private contributors to Nigeria's notoriously unstable electricity grid.
Davido made the comments while responding to questions about his father's background and why he returned to Nigeria after completing his education abroad.
"My dad made his first million when he was 23," he said, describing it as something the family talks about regularly.
Adedeji Adeleke, a Harvard-educated businessman, has interests spanning music, hospitality, and energy. He is also the brother of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.
Davido also used the moment to contrast living conditions in Nigeria with those in the United States, where he holds dual citizenship, touching on healthcare access and infrastructure.
"Compared to America, you can't even compare the benefits. You go to the hospital, you have insurance, get taken care of. Back home, everything is cash and carry," he said.