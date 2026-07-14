With a high probability of rain forecast over the next 10 days, Lagosians are bracing for severe traffic and localized flooding across major transit corridors

With a high probability of rain forecast over the next 10 days, Lagosians are bracing for severe traffic and localized flooding across major transit corridors

Flood in Lagos: Weather forecast predicts rain almost every day for the next 10 days

Lagos residents may need to keep their umbrellas close as forecasts show rain on most days over the next week. Here's why Lagos floods so easily and why experts say it's more than just the weather.

Rain is expected on most days over the next week, with chances of rainfall remaining high across Lagos.

Lagos floods easily because it's a low-lying coastal city surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean, lagoons and wetlands.

Experts say poor waste disposal, blocked drains and building on floodplains make flooding much worse.

A 2026 assessment found over 12% of Lagos land falls within high-risk flood zones, showing flooding is both a climate and urban planning challenge.

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If you've been stepping out of your house lately and wondering whether to carry an umbrella or not, the answer is simple: just carry it.

Weather forecasts show that Lagos is likely to experience rainfall on most days over the next eight to 10 days, with showers and thunderstorms expected across several parts of the state. While some days may only see light rain, the forecast suggests there's a good chance residents will have to deal with wet roads, traffic and, in some areas, flooding.

For many Lagosians, that's hardly surprising.

After all, rainy season in Lagos often comes with one familiar question: "Will my street flood today?"

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According to the latest weather outlook, rain is expected on most days, with temperatures staying between 28°C and 30°C. Monday recorded one of the highest chances of rainfall at 97%, while the following days continue with rain probabilities ranging from around 55% to 63% before easing slightly towards the end of the forecast period.

Meteorological forecasts predict persistent rain and thunderstorms for most of the coming week, keeping daily temperatures around 28°C to 30°C.

But experts say flooding in Lagos is about much more than heavy rain.

READ ALSO: FULL LIST: Over 30 Nigerian states on high flood alert in 2026

Why Lagos floods so easily

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Flood after rain in Lagos pic.twitter.com/oChEF2P2yY — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) July 13, 2026

Globally, coastal cities face flooding because of their geography, and Lagos is no exception.

The city sits along the Atlantic Ocean and is surrounded by lagoons, wetlands and creeks. While these water bodies are part of what makes Lagos unique, they also make the state naturally vulnerable whenever heavy rainfall arrives.

Lagos also receives up to 2,000 millimetres of rainfall annually, making flooding during the rainy season almost inevitable in some locations.

Experts explain that Lagos often experiences what's known as compound flooding.

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This happens when heavy rainfall coincides with high tides or rising sea levels. Instead of stormwater flowing freely into the ocean, high tides push water back into drainage systems, causing roads and communities to flood temporarily.

A 2026 flood susceptibility assessment found that more than 12% of Lagos' land area falls within high-risk flood zones, highlighting how exposed parts of the state remain.

READ ALSO: 7 flood-prone areas in Lagos every resident should know before the next rainy season

Human activities also make things worse

Blocked drainage systems and discarded plastic waste significantly worsen flooding in Lagos, turning moderate rainfall into street-clogging pools.

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While nature plays a major role, experts say human behaviour often determines how severe flooding becomes.

One of the biggest problems remains poor waste disposal.

Plastic bottles, nylon bags and other waste dumped into gutters and canals block drainage channels, preventing rainwater from flowing properly. As a result, even moderate rainfall can quickly lead to flooded roads.

Another issue is construction on drainage paths and floodplains. Buildings erected in areas meant to channel water reduce the city's ability to drain excess rainfall effectively.

Experts also point to weak compliance with building regulations and the pressure created by rapid urbanisation.

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Regional studies have repeatedly noted that flooding across West African cities, including Lagos, has become worse because of population growth, poor waste management and ageing infrastructure.

That means reducing flooding isn't just the government's responsibility. Residents also have a role to play by keeping drainage channels free from refuse and following environmental regulations.