5 Beer myths Nigerians still believe — and why they’re wrong

We have all heard of and seen the beer belly of that man on the street, a lecturer in your school, or a co-worker with a gut that everyone assumes drinks beer because it is obvious from his stomach.

But what if we told you beer is fat-free? Yes, that beer that you probably think is heavy actually contains no fat.

Like all fermented beverages, beer contains calories, but not fat. Yet nobody ever says you have a “wine belly” or “whiskey belly.” So why does everyone assume that a gut is from beer?

The truth is, people don’t really know beer. A lot of what Nigerians believe about beer has simply been passed down for years without anyone questioning it.

As Tiger Beer, a premium lager brand, reintroduces a smoother, lighter, and more refreshing beer, this is the perfect time to separate beer facts from fiction. So, crack open a cold beer, take a seat, and let us dispel 5 beer myths Nigerians still believe:

Myth #1: Good beer has to be bitter

Fact: Balance is replacing intensity as the standard of enjoyment.

Many Nigerians believe real beer has to be harsh, bitter, or heavy to count as premium. But that idea is changing with modern beer culture.

Today, more drinkers are gravitating toward smoother, lighter profiles that still carry character without overwhelming the palate. Modern lagers like Tiger Beer are brewed to be smooth, crisp, and refreshing while still delivering a bold, unique taste because good beer does not always have to taste aggressive.

Myth #2: Beer is only for men

Fact: Beer is for everyone.

In 2026, women are running businesses, headlining festivals, and yes, enjoying beer too. Today’s beer spaces are more social and inclusive than ever.

Just take a trip to the South-South during any celebration or weekend night, and you will see women confidently enjoying beers alongside everyone else. Taste and enjoyment are not gendered.

Myth #3: Beer is for heavy drinkers

Fact: Beer culture is shifting toward lighter, more social experiences.

The assumption that beer is only for excess is slowly losing relevance as more people choose beer for what it adds to a moment, conversation, music, food, and connection, not intensity. This is where lagers like Tiger Beer, which offer a lighter, smoother taste, are gaining ground.

Even experimentation has become part of the culture. People are experimenting with flavours and pairings. Some add yoghurt to stout for a creamy blend. Others squeeze lime or lemon into a chilled lager for a crisp citrus kick.

Beer is becoming less about volume and more about experience, letting people enjoy their drinks responsibly.

You can enjoy a bottle of beer at different places, not just the beer parlour

Myth #4: Beer drinkers belong in beer parlours

Fact: Yes, and everywhere else.

There was a time when beer had fixed geography: beer parlours, viewing centres, and local eateries. Those spaces still exist, but they no longer define the culture.

Today, beer lovers of all ages want to enjoy a beer at rooftop parties, lounges, concerts, beach hangouts, house parties, restaurants, game nights, music festivals, and creative hubs. Modern consumers are enjoying beer in more social, experience-driven spaces, so beer is no longer tied to a single environment or drinker.

Myth #5: Beer is unhealthy

Fact: Like most things, moderation matters.

Beer is often treated like the villain in lifestyle conversations, but the reality is a little more balanced.

As more consumers move toward lighter, smoother, and more refreshing lagers, such as Tiger Beer, people are learning that enjoying beer responsibly can still be part of a balanced social lifestyle.

If you have enjoyed learning these beer facts, follow @tigerbeerng on socials to learn more about premium beer.

Remember to enjoy a bottle of Tiger beer responsibly.