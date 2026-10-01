Lagos stands as Nigeria’s historic first capital city, showcasing its journey from Eko settlement to Africa’s economic powerhouse

Lagos stands as Nigeria’s historic first capital city, showcasing its journey from Eko settlement to Africa’s economic powerhouse

How Lagos became Nigeria’s first capital city before Abuja took over

Lagos became Nigeria’s first capital city in 1914 after the Northern and Southern Protectorates were merged. Here is the story of how Lagos evolved from Eko to Nigeria’s economic powerhouse.

Lagos became Nigeria’s first capital city on January 1, 1914, after Lord Frederick Lugard merged the Northern and Southern Protectorates.

The city was originally known as Oko before becoming Eko, a Bini word meaning “war camp.”

Lagos remained Nigeria’s federal capital after independence in 1960 until the government moved it to Abuja in 1991.

Despite being Nigeria’s smallest state by landmass, Lagos has grown into Africa’s entertainment hub and one of the world’s largest megacities.

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Before Lagos became the city of traffic jams, expensive rent, endless hustle and “no sleep” lifestyle, it was already carrying the weight of Nigeria’s history.

On January 1, 1914, Lagos officially became Nigeria’s first capital city after the British colonial government merged the Northern and Southern Protectorates into one country known as Nigeria.

The move was part of the famous amalgamation carried out by Lord Frederick Lugard, who brought the two territories together under one administration.

Lagos remained the centre of government even after Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, until the federal capital was moved to Abuja on December 12, 1991.

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Today, Lagos may no longer be Nigeria’s political capital, but the city has remained the country’s commercial heartbeat, attracting millions of people chasing opportunities and survival every year.

From Oko to Eko: How Lagos Got Its Name

Lagos became Nigeria’s first capital city on January 1, 1914, after the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates.

Long before colonial rule, Lagos had its own identity.

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The land was originally called Oko before it became known as Eko, a Bini word meaning “war camp.” The name Eko mainly referred to Lagos Island, which was the first settlement and remains the historic centre of the city.

Portuguese explorers later renamed the area Lagos after noticing similarities between the settlement and a town in Portugal that carried the same name.

The city’s story, however, started long before Europeans arrived.

The Awori People and the First Settlement

The Awori people settled on Lagos Island before the area later became known as Eko and Lagos.

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The Awori people, a Yoruba subgroup, were among the first settlers of present-day Lagos.

The Awori, who trace their roots to Ile-Ife, initially settled around Oke Ata near Abeokuta before moving south in search of better farmland.

According to historical accounts, an Ifa priest instructed the group to follow a bowl placed on the Ogun River. Wherever the bowl sank would become their new home.

The bowl eventually sank at Isheri, where the Awori settled under the leadership of Olofin Ogunfunminire.

Ogunfunminire later led his people through Iddo Island and beyond Ebute Metta before arriving at Lagos Island, which would eventually become known as Eko.

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How Lagos Came Under the Benin Kingdom

The history of Lagos also has strong links with the ancient Benin Kingdom.

Historical accounts say that after reports of an unpleasant encounter involving Awori people and traders from Benin, the Oba of Benin sent an expedition to Lagos.

However, instead of fighting, the Awori welcomed the expedition leader, Ado. They reportedly admired him so much that they asked him to stay and rule them.

Ado agreed on the condition that they accepted the authority of the Oba of Benin.

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Lagos then became a territory under the influence of the Benin Kingdom, paying tribute and adopting some Bini traditions.

Oba Ado became the first king of Lagos and changed the name from “Oko” to “Eko,” meaning “war camp.”

The area where he and his followers settled became known as Isale Eko, meaning “Lower Lagos” or “Downtown Lagos.”

The British Bombardment of Lagos

By the 19th century, Lagos had become an important trading centre, including a major location in the transatlantic slave trade.

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After Britain declared its mission to end slave trading and promote legitimate commerce, it sought greater control over Lagos.

At the time, Lagos was facing a leadership crisis between Oba Akintoye and Prince Kosoko.

Prince Kosoko had taken over the throne from Oba Akintoye, forcing Akintoye to flee to Abeokuta.

When British Consul John Beecroft arrived, he supported Akintoye’s return and attempted to convince Kosoko to sign a treaty against slave trading.

Lagos Becomes a British Colony

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Kosoko refused.

The disagreement eventually led to a British naval attack on Lagos in December 1851. The British forces defeated Kosoko’s supporters, forcing him and his allies to escape to Epe.

Oba Akintoye was restored to the throne on January 1, 1852, and a treaty to end slave trading was signed.

Following years of increasing British influence, Lagos was officially annexed by Britain on August 6, 1861.

Oba Dosunmu, who succeeded Akintoye, was pressured into handing over Lagos to the British in exchange for protection and a yearly pension.

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The British then established the Lagos Colony, giving them direct control over the territory.

By the early 1900s, Britain had gained control over both the Northern and Southern Protectorates.

In 1906, the Lagos Colony was merged with the Southern Protectorate.

That left two major territories: the Southern Protectorate and the Northern Protectorate.

On January 1, 1914, Lord Frederick Lugard merged both territories, creating Nigeria as one administrative entity and making Lagos the country’s first capital city.

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Lagos After Independence

When Nigeria became independent in 1960, Lagos remained the federal capital.

The city was also made a state on May 27, 1967, during the military administration of General Yakubu Gowon, following the creation of 12 states across Nigeria.

For several years, Lagos carried two responsibilities, it was both the federal capital and the capital of Lagos State.

However, the Lagos State capital was later moved to Ikeja in 1976.

The federal government eventually relocated the nation’s capital to Abuja on December 12, 1991, due to concerns about Lagos’ overcrowding, congestion and its position as a coastal city.

Lagos Today: Nigeria’s City That Never Sleeps

Although it lost its political status, Lagos never lost its influence.

The state, popularly known as the Centre of Excellence, has become Africa’s entertainment headquarters, Nigeria’s financial hub and one of the biggest commercial centres in West Africa.

Despite being Nigeria’s smallest state by land area, Lagos has the country’s highest population and is home to millions of residents, businesses and immigrants from across Nigeria and beyond.

With 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, Lagos continues to grow rapidly and is regarded as one of the world’s largest megacities.