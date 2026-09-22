Lagos government raises alarm as cancer-linked palm oil reportedly enters markets

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency warns residents about the increasing circulation of adulterated palm oil in local markets

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency warns residents about the increasing circulation of adulterated palm oil in local markets

Lagos State has warned residents to be careful when buying palm oil after experts raised concerns over adulterated products allegedly mixed with cancer-linked dyes and recycled oil.

Lagos State has warned residents about the increasing circulation of adulterated palm oil in markets.

Experts said some products may contain cancer-linked Sudan and Azo dyes as well as recycled cooking oil.

LASCOPA asked Lagosians to "shine their eyes" and report suspicious traders while market surveillance continues.

Consumers have also been advised to buy from trusted sources because visual inspection alone cannot always detect adulterated palm oil.

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Palm oil is one of the most common ingredients in Nigerian kitchens, but the Lagos State Government has now warned residents to be extra careful about where they buy it.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has raised an alert over what it described as a growing circulation of adulterated palm oil in markets across the state. According to the agency, some of these products may contain harmful substances that could pose serious health risks to consumers.

The warning followed a presentation by Dr. Nurah Oseni, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Food Technology at Auchi Polytechnic, during the Lagos State Food Safety Conference and Exhibition.

During the presentation, Oseni explained that palm oil has become an easy target for adulteration because many buyers associate a deep red colour with quality. She said this has encouraged some dishonest traders to use unsafe methods to make the oil look more attractive.

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According to her, some of the emerging dangers include the use of Sudan dyes and Azo dyes, which have been linked to cancer and are not approved for use in food. She also warned that some traders blend fresh palm oil with recovered or recycled oils, including used cooking oil, while others combine several adulterants to make detection more difficult.

LASCOPA said it has stepped up surveillance across markets in Lagos and urged residents to stay alert whenever they are buying palm oil.

Chief Executive Officer, LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo

The agency's General Manager, Afolabi Solebo, reassured residents that officials are monitoring the situation closely.

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He urged Lagosians to "shine their eyes" and report suspected adulterated palm oil and unscrupulous traders through LASCOPA's official channels, adding that market surveillance has been intensified.

Solebo also warned that anyone caught selling adulterated palm oil would face the law.

He vowed that any suspect caught would be "arrested and prosecuted accordingly under the relevant laws."

How to spot suspicious palm oil

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Experts explained that genuine palm oil naturally separated into layers, with the lower layer appearing orange or red-yellowish instead of a uniform deep red, but warned that visual checks alone could not confirm adulteration

While laboratory tests remain the most reliable way to detect adulteration, Oseni said consumers can carry out simple visual checks before buying.

According to her, genuine palm oil may naturally separate into layers after standing for some time. The lower layer usually appears orange or red-yellowish instead of maintaining a uniform deep-red colour throughout.

However, she cautioned that appearance alone cannot confirm whether palm oil has been adulterated, as some harmful additives are designed to escape ordinary visual inspection.