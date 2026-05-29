Ojude Oba history: The 19th-century rebellion that started Nigeria’s most glamorous festival

How a 19th-century rebellion birthed Ojude Oba, Nigeria’s most glamorous festival

Chief Balogun Kuku founded the festival after rejecting Christian missionaries to protect his family and faith.

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The tradition began as a high-stakes political standoff that the King masterfully resolved through clever diplomacy.

What started as a local 19th-century tribute has evolved into West Africa's ultimate secular fashion and cultural spectacle.

Ojude Oba ("The King’s Forecourt") is an ancient festival celebrated by the Yoruba people of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Held annually on the third day after Eid al-Kabir (Ileya), this glamorous event is a time for the people to pay homage to the Awujale of Ijebuland, making it one of the most significant cultural celebrations in Southwestern Nigeria.

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If you spent any time on social media during the previous Ojude Oba celebrations, you probably came across the vibrant, energetic and goosebump-inducing videos and photos.

You see crowds cheering, families riding beautifully decorated horses, men and women dressed in rich Aso-Oke, designer sunglasses, and layers of gold jewellery as though they competed.

But long before it became a viral TikTok sensation, the true history of Ojude Oba was formed in the late 19th century by colonial resistance, religious tensions, and one powerful chief who refused to give up his way of life for Christian missionaries.

The religious crossroad of the 1800s

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In the late 19th century, Ijebu-Ode was undergoing a massive cultural shift.

The region primarily practised traditional Yoruba religion, holding large-scale festivals like the Odeda festival, which later became Ojude Oba, to honour ancestral deities and the paramount ruler, the Awujale.

The social fabric began to change around 1878 when an emancipated slave named Alli (later known as Alli-Tubogun) received permission from the Awujale to practise and propagate Islam.

Alli, whose Islamic propagation during the late 1800s set off a massive cultural shift in the Ijebu Kingdom.

Islam quickly gained traction, but the landscape grew more complex when Christian missionaries arrived shortly after.

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Christian missionaries, Rev. R.A. Conner and Rev. E.W. George, successfully baptised 41 men; amongst them were many of the town's wealthy elites, but conversion came with a strict mandate: monogamy.

For the wealthy, politically powerful men of the Ijebu Kingdom, discarding their wives was a cultural and economic dealbreaker.

Enter the warrior and his 30+ wives

Chief Balogun Odueyungbo Bello Kuku was a wealthy, influential wartime general.

He initially embraced Christianity. However, when missionaries demanded he divorce all but one of his 30-plus wives, Kuku renounced the faith on the spot and converted to Islam, which accommodated his family structure.

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Chief Balogun Odueyungbo Bello Kuku (1845–1907), the legendary wartime general who defied Christian missionaries to protect his polygamous family structure, ultimately converting to Islam and pioneering the annual palace homage.

This switch created a political dilemma. As Muslims, Kuku and his followers could no longer participate in the traditional Odeda festival used to honour the king.

To bridge this gap, Kuku established a new tradition in the 1890s during the reign of Awujale Oba Adesumbo Tunwase.

To thank the monarch for his religious tolerance and for gifting the Muslim community a ram for Eid al-Kabir, Kuku decided to march directly to the palace.

Awujale Oba Adesumbo Tunwase, the 19th-century monarch of the Ijebu Kingdom whose brilliant diplomacy welcomed the first Muslim procession and laid the foundation for the modern Ojude Oba festival.

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The palace standoff and resolution

On the third day of Eid, Kuku led his followers to the palace forecourt. The procession caused an immediate political stir.

For centuries, the palace grounds were reserved strictly for traditional Yoruba rituals. Rival traditional chiefs viewed their Islamic songs and immense wealth as a hostile provocation and a direct challenge to the old social order.

Tensions ran high, but the Awujale chose diplomacy over conflict. Rejecting a powerful warrior like Kuku could have sparked a civil war.

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The King warmly welcomed the procession, accepted their homage, and granted them the permanent right to return every year.

A rare look back at the late 19th-century royal court gatherings in Ijebu-Ode, where shifting religious politics between traditionalists, Muslims, and Christians reshaped local power dynamics.

Originally called Ìta-Ọba (The King’s Square), the gathering eventually became Ojude Oba (The King’s Forecourt).

From a 19th-century rebellion to a global carnival

What began as a rebellious march by 19th-century Muslim converts has evolved into a massive, secular celebration.

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Today, Ojude Oba has outgrown its purely religious roots, bringing Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists together to celebrate Ijebu culture.

Equestrian parade from the Balogun Kuku family at Ojude Oba 2025. [Pulse Nigeria]

The festivities of Ojude Oba traditionally commence with an invocation by the Imam of Ijebuland.

This is followed by a sequence of anthems, including the National, Ogun State, and Awujale anthems, concluding with the ancestral lineage praises of the Ijebu people.

The lyrics to the Awujale anthem are as follows:

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Kaabiyesi o (2ce)

Alaiye Oba wa,

K’adepel’ori o

kibatape lese,

k’adepel’ori.

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K’odigbapel’orun,

Ki Oba petiti,

Ki ijobatuwalara,

kaabiyesi o.

Oba waoninu re.

Kaabiyesi o (2ce).

The modern festival relies on two major pillars:

1. The Regberegbe (Age Groups)

Ojude oba festival (Ijebu Ode, Ogun State)

After the anthems and lineage praise, the parade of different ages in the community known as Regberegbe begins. These groups are people born within the same three-year window.

Tracing their origins back to the 18th century, these age-grade societies are collectively known as 'Wompari'.

As they parade, each group honours the monarch with unique gifts.

The various age grades include the male and female chapters of Egbe Gbobaniyi, Egbe Bobagunte, and Egbe Arobayo, alongside groups such as the Akile of Ijebu, Mafowoku, Egbe Jagunmolu, Egbe Bobakeye, and Egbe Bobagbimo.

2. The Balogun horse riders

Horse riders at the Ojude Oba festival

Direct descendants of the town’s ancient war chiefs, including Balogun Kuku’s family, ride into the courtyard on decorated horses, firing muskets into the air in a display of equestrian skill and ancestral pride.

Next time you see Ojude Oba trending online, remember it is more than just a display of luxury fashion.

It is a living piece of history that began because a 19th-century warrior chose his family and his faith, inadvertently creating one of the world's greatest cultural spectacles.