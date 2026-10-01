October born? Your zodiac sign reveals your personality, love life and hidden traits
People born in October fall under two zodiac signs: Libra (September 23–October 22) and Scorpio (October 23–November 21).
Libras are often associated with charm, fairness, creativity, and a love for balance and beauty.
Scorpios are known for their intensity, emotional depth, loyalty, and strong intuition.
October’s zodiac season combines Libra’s social energy with Scorpio’s mysterious and transformative nature.
If you were born in October, your personality may fall under one of two zodiac signs: Libra or Scorpio.
So whether you’re the type who avoids fights at all costs, loves beautiful things, and tries to keep everyone happy, or you’re the person who can read people’s intentions before they even speak, your zodiac sign might have something to say about it.
October is the only month that carries the energy of two very different signs. The month starts with Libra, a sign linked with balance, relationships, and beauty, before moving into Scorpio, a sign known for depth, mystery, and transformation.
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What Zodiac Sign Is October?
October babies are either Libra or Scorpio.
Libra: September 23 to October 22
Scorpio: October 23 to November 21
Those born close to October 23 may need their exact birth time to know their sign because the transition between Libra and Scorpio can change depending on the year and location.
Libra (September 23 – October 22): The Peace Makers
October Libras are often described as people who naturally know how to fit into different spaces. They enjoy good conversations, beautiful surroundings, and maintaining peace wherever they go.
Ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and beauty, Libras are believed to have a strong appreciation for fashion, art, design, and anything that makes life feel more enjoyable.
But beyond the soft personality, Libras are also known for their strong sense of fairness. They don’t like seeing people treated badly and often try to find solutions when conflicts happen.
Libra strengths include:
Being naturally social and easy to relate with
Having strong communication and negotiation skills
Appreciating beauty, creativity, and style
Being fair-minded and diplomatic
Knowing how to calm tense situations
Libra in love
Libras are often drawn to relationships where there is friendship, communication, and emotional balance. They are commonly considered most compatible with fellow air signs like Gemini and Aquarius, while fire signs like Leo and Sagittarius can bring excitement into their lives.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): The Deep Thinkers
Those born towards the end of October fall under Scorpio, a water sign associated with passion, emotional strength, and transformation.
Scorpios are often seen as people who notice things others miss. They are believed to have strong intuition and can sometimes sense when something is wrong even before anyone says a word.
While they may appear quiet or reserved, Scorpios are known for forming deep connections and being extremely loyal to people they trust.
Scorpio strengths include:
Strong intuition and observation skills
Deep emotional understanding
Loyalty towards loved ones
Ability to handle difficult situations
Strategic thinking and determination
Scorpio in love
Scorpios usually value honesty and emotional connection in relationships. They are often considered compatible with fellow water signs like Cancer and Pisces, while earth signs such as Taurus and Capricorn can provide the stability they appreciate.
Famous People Born in October
Several well-known personalities were born in October, including:
Mahatma Gandhi – October 2 (Libra)
John Lennon – October 9 (Libra)
Julia Roberts – October 28 (Scorpio)
Bill Gates – October 28 (Scorpio)
The month’s combination of Libra’s social intelligence and Scorpio’s determination has often been associated with people who leave strong impressions on others.
READ ALSO: “When your sister died, I wish it was you" — Nigerians share the most hurtful things their parents have said to them.
October’s Special Energy
Beyond astrology, October is also a unique month because it marks the heart of autumn in many parts of the world. It comes with a shift from lighter seasons into cooler, darker months, which is often linked symbolically with reflection, change, and new beginnings.
The October sky also features events like the Orionid meteor shower, which usually peaks around October 21 and 22, giving sky watchers a chance to see bright meteors created from debris left behind by Halley’s Comet.
Whether you believe in astrology or simply enjoy learning about personality traits, being born in October means you share your birth month with two signs known for very different but equally interesting qualities — Libra’s charm and Scorpio’s intensity.
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