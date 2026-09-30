‘I almost shed tears’ — Filmmaker Mike Bamiloye’s son recalls emotional moment directing father in Agbara Nla remake 30 years after original

Damilola and Joshua, sons of Nigerian filmmaker and founder of Mount Zion Ministries, have opened up about what it was like directing their father, Mike Bamiloye, in the remake of his own movie, Agbara Nla.

Mike Bamiloye’s sons reveal what it was like directing their father in the remake of his classic movie Agbara Nla

Advertisement

Advertisement

Damilola Bamiloye recalls nearly shedding tears after childhood memories flooded back while directing his father in

Mount Zion filmmakers explain why they remade Agbara Nla and combined its seven parts into one 2-hour, 30-minute movie.

Speaking on The Morayo Brown Show, Damilola revealed that directing his father in the same role he had watched him play more than two decades ago brought back childhood memories and almost moved him to tears.ce.

“It was a very emotional process for my brother and I. One of the things I love about my father is that he is very open. He didn’t seem like his son was directing him. If I tell him to do it this way, he will just take the instruction and do it. At one point, I almost shed tears because I had a flashback to all the times when we were young, growing up and watching him act those scenes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also recalled the family atmosphere that surrounded Mount Zion Ministries while they were growing up.

“Mount Zion was made up of families. It was like a team back then.”

The brothers explained that the decision to remake Agbara Nla came from the desire to make the story accessible to a wider audience.

According to them, the original movie was made in Yoruba, but audiences from other regions wanted to watch it despite not understanding the language. The remake also brings together the seven parts of the original story into one 2-hour, 30-minute film, with technological improvements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This one has the compilation of part 1-7 so we are talking about a 2hr 30 minutes movie that is filled with many highlights. It’s more impactful and will appeal to better to the modern audience.”

The brothers also spoke about growing up under the watch of a community that knew their parents and, by extension, paid close attention to their behaviour.

“Part of what helped us is that people know the children of whom you are. Something, even if it’s an argument with a friend, will be viewed deeply, so those kinds of things guided us.”

Damilola described his mother as his best friend while growing up and said his parents complemented each other. He also recalled how their parents expressed love for each other through simple acts of service.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: 12 Nigerian religious figures linked to fraud cases involving millions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing claims that Mount Zion movies demonise Yoruba culture, the brothers clarified: