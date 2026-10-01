10 things you probably didn’t know happen every October around the world

10 things you probably didn’t know happen every October around the world

10 things you probably didn’t know happen every October around the world

October is more than just the month that ushers in the final stretch of the year.

Across different parts of the world, the month comes with unique traditions, celebrations, and unusual events that many people may not know about.

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From cultural festivals to global observances and fascinating natural occurrences, here are 10 things that happen every October around the world that you probably didn’t know about.

1. Oktoberfest, usually held in Germany, attracts millions of visitors to the country. Every year, Munich hosts Oktoberfest, one of the world's biggest folk festivals. Despite its name, much of the festival takes place in September, traditionally beginning around mid or late September and ending in early October.

2. World Space Week turns October into a global celebration of space. From October 4 to 10, countries around the world mark World Space Week with educational programmes, exhibitions, lectures and public events.

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3. World Animal Day is celebrated across the globe every October 4. Animal lovers, conservation groups and organisations in different countries mark World Animal Day. Activities range from animal welfare campaigns and adoption drives to conservation projects and educational events.

4. World Teachers’ Day honours educators worldwide. October 5 is World Teachers’ Day, an annual occasion dedicated to teachers and their contribution to education.

5. World Cotton Day puts one of the world’s most important crops in the spotlight. Every October 7, World Cotton Day draws attention to cotton's role in agriculture, international trade and the livelihoods of millions of people.

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6. World Post Day celebrates the postal system. October 9 is World Post Day. It marks the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union, founded in 1874. Countries around the world use the occasion to celebrate postal workers and the role of postal services in connecting people. Some countries also mark the day with special stamps, exhibitions, and other postal activities.

7. The International Day of the Girl Child puts girls in the global spotlight. Every October 11, the United Nations observes the International Day of the Girl Child. The day focuses on issues affecting girls, including access to education, safety, equality, and opportunities.

8. World Food Day turns October 16 into a global conversation about food. Countries and organisations use the day to discuss hunger, food security, agriculture, nutrition and sustainable food systems. It is now observed in more than 150 countries.

9. The United Nations celebrates its founding every October. Every October 24, the world marks United Nations Day. It commemorates the day in 1945 when the UN Charter came into force, and the organisation officially came into existence. Countries and institutions mark the occasion through events that highlight the UN's work on international cooperation, peace, development and humanitarian issues.

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