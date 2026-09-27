Four young Nigerians hijacked a Nigeria Airways Flight 470 in 1993 to demand the restoration of democracy after the June 12 election

Four young Nigerians hijacked a Nigeria Airways Flight 470 in 1993 to demand the restoration of democracy after the June 12 election

Before Hijack '93: The real story of the four Nigerian students who hijacked a plane over June 12

Long before Netflix's Hijack '93, four young Nigerians hijacked a Nigeria Airways plane to demand that MKO Abiola be declared president. Here's the true story behind the shocking 1993 incident.

Four young Nigerians hijacked Nigeria Airways Flight 470 on October 25, 1993, to demand that MKO Abiola be declared president.

The aircraft was diverted to Niamey, Niger Republic, where the hijackers released 129 passengers but held crew members and government officials.

Nigerien security forces stormed the plane after four days, killing flight attendant Ethel Igwe and arresting all four hijackers.

The incident inspired Netflix's Hijack '93, released in October 2024, bringing renewed attention to one of Nigeria's most remarkable political protests.

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When most people hear about Hijack '93, they immediately think of the Netflix movie that got Nigerians talking in 2024. But beyond the drama and suspense is a true story that remains one of the most unbelievable moments in Nigeria's aviation history.

On October 25, 1993, four young Nigerians between the ages of 19 and 24 hijacked Nigeria Airways Flight 470, an Airbus A310 flying from Lagos to Abuja.

Their mission wasn't robbery. It wasn't terrorism in the conventional sense either.

They wanted to force Nigeria's military-backed government to hand power to the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo (MKO) Abiola.

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A normal flight that suddenly became history

The Nigeria Airways Airbus A310 landed in Niamey, Niger Republic, where the hijackers announced their demands.

Passengers boarded the Nigeria Airways aircraft expecting a routine one-hour trip from Lagos to Abuja.

Unknown to everyone on board, Richard Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Rasaq-Lawal had already planned something that would make international headlines.

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The flight carried several important passengers, including then Chinese Vice President Rong Yiren and senior Nigerian government officials.

The group's original plan was to divert the aircraft to Frankfurt, Germany. However, the Airbus did not have enough fuel to make the journey directly and had to stop in Niamey, Niger Republic.

It was there that everything changed.

"Movement for the Advancement of Democracy in Nigeria"

After landing in Niamey for refuelling, the four young men announced that they had taken over the aircraft.

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They identified themselves as members of the "Movement for the Advancement of Democracy in Nigeria."

Their demands reflected the political tension that had gripped Nigeria after the annulment of the June 12 election.

The hijackers demanded that the interim military-backed government resign immediately and install MKO Abiola as Nigeria's president.

They also wanted authorities to reopen investigations into the murder of Newswatch Magazine founder Dele Giwa and revisit the 1992 Nigerian Air Force C-130 crash.

The group warned that they would "set the Airbus A310 on fire in 72 hours" if their demands were ignored.

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More than 100 passengers were released

Following hours of negotiations, the hijackers released 129 passengers.

Among those freed was Chinese Vice President Rong Yiren.

However, they kept the flight crew and several Nigerian government officials inside the aircraft while negotiations continued.

For four tense days, the plane remained grounded at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey.

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The rescue operation turned deadly

The standoff eventually ended after four days when Nigerien security forces stormed the aircraft.

The operation successfully arrested all four hijackers.

Sadly, it also claimed the life of flight attendant Ethel Igwe.

Richard Ogunderu, who led the hijacking, was injured during the raid and later accused the Nigerian military of using excessive force during the operation.

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What happened to the hijackers?

Nigerien security forces stormed the aircraft after a four-day standoff and arrested the four hijackers

The four young men were imprisoned in Niger for nine years and four months.

Ironically, while they were still behind bars, Nigeria witnessed another major political shift.

The interim government led by Ernest Shonekan was overthrown, and General Sani Abacha seized power in November 1993.

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Netflix brought the story back

Netflix dramatized the 1993 Nigeria Airways hijacking in the 2024 film Hijack '93.

More than 30 years later, the incident returned to public conversation after Netflix released Hijack '93 in October 2024.

The film dramatizes the events surrounding the hijacking, introducing a younger generation of Nigerians to one of the country's most extraordinary aviation and political stories.

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While the movie takes creative liberties, the real event remains a reminder of how deeply the June 12 political crisis affected many Nigerians, especially young people who believed democracy had been stolen.