The newly activated 2026 Lagos State Fair Market Value (FMV) framework, known as the Blue Book, has drastically adjusted official land values upward by 300% to 525% across the state

The newly activated 2026 Lagos State Fair Market Value (FMV) framework, known as the Blue Book, has drastically adjusted official land values upward by 300% to 525% across the state

Lagos rent could soon become even more expensive - here’s why

If you thought owning property in Lagos was expensive already, think again. The Lagos State Government's 2026 Blue Book increases official land valuations by up to 525%, raising statutory property transaction costs across the state.

Lagos has activated its 2026 Blue Book, increasing official land valuations by between 300% and 525% in many parts of the state.

The higher valuations mean buyers and property owners will pay more for statutory charges such as Governor's Consent, stamp duty and registration fees.

The government says the review aligns official property values with current market realities, arguing that previous benchmarks had become outdated.

Industry stakeholders expect the changes to make property transactions more expensive, potentially adding millions of naira to the cost of buying or transferring land in Lagos.

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If you thought paying rent in Lagos was already enough to drain your account, there's more bad news.

Owning property in the state could soon become even more expensive after the Lagos State Government activated its 2026 Fair Market Value (FMV) framework, better known as the Blue Book.

The new valuation system, which took effect on May 1, 2026, increases the official value of land used to calculate government charges by between 300% and 525%, depending on the location. That means anyone buying land or processing certain property transactions could end up paying significantly more in statutory fees.

Permanent Secretary Kamal Olowosago explained at a recent stakeholders' engagement that the five-year review was necessary to catch up with rapid urban expansion and global currency realities

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The government says the update is simply bringing property valuations in line with current market prices. But for buyers, developers and property owners, it means one thing: getting property deals over the finish line in Lagos is about to cost a lot more.

What is the Lagos Blue Book?

The Blue Book is Lagos State's official Fair Market Value (FMV) database. It serves as the benchmark the government uses to determine the value of land and property whenever certain official transactions are carried out.

The valuation applies to transactions handled by the Lagos State Lands Bureau, the New Towns Development Authority and the Lagos State Probate Registry.

In practical terms, anyone buying land, transferring ownership, registering property documents, processing inherited property, refinancing a mortgage or regularising an informal property will have statutory fees calculated using the Blue Book's valuation.

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The document is updated every five years. It was first introduced in 2015, revised in 2021, while the latest version became effective on May 1, 2026 after being gazetted and presented to stakeholders during a forum held on April 28, 2026, at Adeyemi Bero Hall in Alausa.

READ ALSO: Top 10 Cheapest Places to Rent in Lagos in 2025

What property fees will increase?

The percentage charged for most government fees has not changed.

What has changed is the value of the land on which those percentages are calculated.

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As a result, the amount property owners eventually pay can increase sharply.

The Blue Book affects several statutory charges, including:

Governor's Consent Fee

Stamp Duty

Registration Fee

Capital Contribution Levy

Charting Fee

Administrative and endorsement fees

Governor's Consent remains one of the most important charges because Nigerian law requires it for valid land transfers. Without it, transactions involving land sales, mortgages or long-term leases are not legally recognised.

Why buyers could end up paying millions more

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Before the latest review, closing costs for buying property in Lagos already ranged between 8% and 15% of a property's purchase price.

Government statutory charges usually accounted for around 4% to 8% of that total, with the rest covering legal and agency fees.

The 2026 revision does not increase those percentage rates.

Instead, it dramatically increases the official value assigned to many properties.

For example, if a plot of land previously valued by the government at ₦250 million is now assessed at ₦1 billion, a fixed 2% Governor's Consent Fee rises automatically from ₦5 million to ₦20 million.

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The rate stays the same, but the amount payable becomes significantly higher because it is calculated using a much larger valuation.

READ ALSO: How to decide the best house to rent

Why Lagos says the increase is necessary

The Lagos State Government insists the review is not designed simply to generate more revenue.

Speaking during the stakeholder engagement before the rollout, Kamal Olowosago, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Lands Bureau, said the update reflects the realities of today's property market.

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According to him, many official land valuations had remained unchanged for years even though property prices had increased dramatically, particularly in fast-growing areas like Lekki.

He explained that official government valuations had become disconnected from actual market prices, making the state's property records outdated.

The Lands Bureau also argues that repeated naira devaluations, rising land prices and sustained investment from Nigerians in the diaspora widened the gap between official valuations and what buyers actually pay in the market.

In some cases, the government says properties worth over ₦1 billion were still carrying official valuations of only a fraction of their true market value.

Officials say updating the Fair Market Value database will improve transparency, standardise property valuations across different parts of Lagos and modernise land administration.

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What it could mean for Lagos residents

Although the government describes the exercise as a market alignment, the financial impact is likely to be felt across the property sector.

Higher statutory charges increase the cost of buying, selling and transferring land, costs that are often passed on to buyers or tenants.

For developers, the higher transaction costs could add to overall project expenses at a time when building materials and financing costs are already elevated.

For homebuyers, it means the total amount needed to complete a property purchase in Lagos could rise even further, reinforcing the city's reputation as one of Africa's most expensive real estate markets.

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