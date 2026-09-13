Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now available for pre-order in first-wave markets, while the foldable iPhone Duo launches in October.

Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now available for pre-order in first-wave markets, while the foldable iPhone Duo launches in October.

Want the new iPhone 18 Pro or Duo? Here are 5 ways to buy in Nigeria

You can get the new iPhone in Nigeria, but here are five ways to buy it and what each will really cost.

Nigerians can buy the new iPhones through local retailers or import them from overseas.

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Amazon is another option, but buyers should check the seller, shipping and warranty first.

The cheapest advertised price may not be the cheapest once delivery and other costs are added.

The new iPhone 18 Pro is finally here, and so is Apple’s first foldable, the iPhone Duo.

The pre-order for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will open on September 12, with sales beginning September 18 in its first-wave markets. The iPhone DUO will be available for pre-order from October 16 and go on sale from October 23.

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But Nigerians who want one immediately can’t simply walk into an Apple Store in Lagos and pick one up.

Apple does not operate an Apple Store in Nigeria, and Nigeria isn’t among the first-wave markets for the new phones. Instead, its Nigerian website directs customers to Apple Authorised Resellers.

That doesn’t mean you have to wait. If you have been wondering how to buy the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max or the upcoming iPhone Duo from Nigeria, you may have to choose between buying locally, importing one or getting somebody abroad to bring one home.

Here’s how Nigerians can buy the new iPhones and what to know before buying them

5 ways to buy the new iPhone 18 Pro and Duo in Nigeria

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5 ways Nigerians can buy the new iPhone 18 Pro and Duo.

1. Buy from an Apple Authorised Reseller in Nigeria

iStore is one of Apple's authorised resellers in Nigeria.

For buyers who don’t want the stress of international shipping, an Apple Authorised Reseller is probably the most straightforward option.

Apple has authorised resellers across Nigeria , such as iStore and iConnect, and its official website provides a directory for customers looking to find one.

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The advantage is convenience. You can pay in naira, deal with a Nigerian retailer and have somewhere local to return to if you have a problem with your purchase.

The downside is that the Nigerian price may be considerably higher than Apple’s US starting price. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 in the US, while the Pro Max starts at $1,299. The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999.

2. Pre-order from a reputable Nigerian retailer

If you want the new iPhone as soon as possible, another option is to use a Nigerian retailer that is already taking pre-orders. For example, a Nigerian retailer is already listing the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro at ₦2.5 million and the 256GB Pro Max at ₦2.9 million.

Before paying a deposit, ask when the phone will arrive, if the phone is brand new and sealed, the model and storage capacity, and what warranty comes with it.

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And don’t assume that a seller advertising on Instagram or WhatsApp is automatically legitimate simply because the page has plenty of followers.

READ MORE: 9 Things To Check Before Buying From That Instagram Vendor

3. Buy directly from Apple abroad and bring it to Nigeria

If you have a trusted friend, relative or colleague in the US, UK, UAE or another launch market, you can also buy the phone from Apple’s website in that country and have the person bring it to Nigeria on their next visit (assuming they visit often).

This gives you access to Apple’s direct retail price in the country where you are buying.

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You should also check the exact model and connectivity configuration before buying. A phone purchased for another market may not have the same configuration as one intended for Nigeria.

4. Order from Amazon

Nigerians can buy the new iPhones from Amazon once pre-order starts

Amazon is another option Nigerians may consider, particularly if a seller lists the exact iPhone model they want. But then, a phone appearing on Amazon does not automatically mean that Apple is selling it there.

Amazon’s Marketplace includes independent third-party sellers. Check who is selling it, where it is being shipped from, whether it is unlocked, whether it is new or refurbished, whether it can be delivered to Nigeria and what your total landed cost will be.

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Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee can protect eligible purchases from third-party sellers, including problems involving delivery or an item being materially different from what was ordered.

This is only recommended for experienced online shoppers.

5. Sell or swap your current iPhone and top up

sell or swap your old iPhone for a new one

If you already own an iPhone, another way to make the upgrade less painful is to use the value of your current phone to fund part of the purchase.

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Apple’s trade-in (swap) programme in eligible markets offers credit for qualifying devices. For the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, Apple says qualifying iPhone 13 or later models can receive between $175 and $885 in US trade-in credit, depending on the device.

Nigerian buyers can also compare offers from local retailers or sell their existing phone directly. As a real Nigerian, you know not to accept the first offer you get.

Check what similar phones are selling for, compare at least a few offers and factor in the condition, storage capacity, battery health and accessories that come with your current phone.

If you sell it privately, remember to back up your data, sign out of your Apple Account and erase the device properly before handing it over.

READ MORE: 5 Places to Swap Your Phones for New Ones in Lagos

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Before you pay for the new iPhone, check these 8 things

What to know before buying the new iPhones.

Whether you’re buying in Lagos, ordering online or asking someone abroad to bring it home, check:

Who is the seller?

Is the phone brand new, refurbished or used?

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Is it unlocked?

What exact model and storage capacity are you buying?

What SIM/eSIM configuration does it use?

What warranty do you get, and who handles repairs?

Does the price include shipping, customs and other charges?

Can you return the phone if it arrives damaged or isn’t what you ordered?