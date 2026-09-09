How much is the iPhone 18 Pro in Nigeria? See prices of the Pro Max and foldable Duo

Apple has just unveiled its most expensive iPhone yet, alongside the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. However, the most important detail for Nigerians currently is how much these phones will cost to get into Nigeria and how soon buyers can secure one.

iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders open September 12, but Nigeria is not in Apple's first-wave markets.

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A Nigerian retailer is listing the 256GB Pro at ₦2.5m and Pro Max at ₦2.9m.

Apple's first foldable iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, and pre-orders open October 16.

Apple has unveiled its new iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the long-awaited foldable iPhone Duo. These models offer Nigerians looking to upgrade to a new set of premium phones to consider, plus a sizeable bill to match.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 (about ₦1.6 million at an indicative exchange rate of ₦1,350 to $1), while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299. The first-generation foldable iPhone Duo is considerably more expensive, starting at $1,999 for 256GB.

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iPhone Duo is available in two refined colors — star white and night sky — and crafted from grade 5 titanium that’s been polished to a mirror finish. [APPLE]

However, those are US prices; Nigerians will pay higher than the quoted figures due to logistics and other factors.

How much will the new iPhones cost in Nigeria?

One Nigerian pre-order seller, TCStore , is already listing the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB at ₦2.5 million, while the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro Max is listed at ₦2.9 million.

The iPhone 18 Pro will be available in four elegant finishes: black, silver, glacier, and burgundy. [APPLE]

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The retailer lists the 512GB Pro Max at ₦3.4 million. It says customers can secure an allocation by paying a 50% deposit, meaning ₦1.25 million for the 256GB Pro and ₦1.45 million for the 256GB Pro Max.

These are retailer pre-order prices, not official Apple Nigeria prices. The final Nigerian price can vary depending on the exchange rate, shipping, customs, storage capacity and the retailer's import costs.

For the foldable iPhone Duo, Apple has set the US starting price at $1,999 for 256GB. The company says the phone will be available for pre-order from October 16 , with sales beginning October 23 in its first wave of markets.

When can Nigerians pre-order?

For the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, Apple's official pre-orders open at 5 a.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, September 12, with the phones going on sale from September 18 .

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Nigeria is not listed among Apple's first-wave countries for the September 12 pre-order, so Nigerians buying immediately will generally have to use an overseas Apple Store and arrange delivery/importation or buy through a Nigerian retailer offering an early allocation.

Apple's official Nigeria page directs customers to its Apple Authorised Resellers rather than an Apple-operated Nigerian online store.

How to pre-order from Nigeria

There are two straightforward routes.

The first is to use a Nigerian retailer offering a pre-order service. For example, TCStore says customers can select their preferred model, pay a 50% deposit and have the retailer handle purchase, shipping, taxes and delivery to Nigeria.

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The second option is to order directly from Apple's online store in a country where pre-orders are available, but this requires a suitable payment method, delivery address and a way to get the phone into Nigeria.

For most Nigerian buyers, the first option may be simpler because the retailer handles the international logistics.

However, buyers should confirm the exact model, storage capacity, SIM configuration, delivery date, refund policy and whether customs charges are included before paying any deposit.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max come with Apple's new A20 Pro chip, upgraded 48MP camera system with variable aperture and improved battery performance. The Pro Max can deliver up to 45 hours of video playback, according to Apple.

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The iPhone Duo is the bigger surprise. Apple's first foldable iPhone opens into a 7.6-inch display and has a 5.4-inch outer screen when closed. It is powered by the A20 Pro chip and starts at $1,999.