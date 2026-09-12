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Nigerian man wanted over alleged $23m fraud arrested at Dublin Airport while boarding flight to Paris

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 07:43 - 12 September 2026
Nigerian man wanted over alleged $23m fraud arrested at Dublin Airport while boarding flight to Paris
Nigerian man Edwin Omokhuale was arrested at Dublin Airport while boarding a flight to Paris over an alleged $23m fraud involving an Australian mining company.
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  • Edwin Omokhuale, 39, was arrested at Dublin Airport while preparing to fly to Paris.

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  • He is wanted in the UK over money-laundering charges linked to an alleged $23 million fraud.

  • Investigators say employees of an Australian mining company were deceived into transferring the money to accounts controlled by alleged fraudsters.

Edwin Omokhuale was on his way to Paris when his plans were cut short at Dublin Airport.

The 39-year-old Nigerian was arrested by Irish police officer from An Garda Síochána based on a UK warrant on Wednesday afternoon as he was preparing to board a flight to the French capital, according to the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

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Omokhuale is wanted in the UK over an alleged money-laundering case linked to a US$23 million fraud involving an Australian mining company.

Edwin Omokhuale
Edwin Omokhuale

The case dates back to early 2023, when investigators say employees of the Australian mining company were tricked into transferring about $23 million into bank accounts controlled by people behind the alleged scheme who, according to the NCA, were believed to be operating from the UK at the time.

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The NCA says he now faces money-laundering charges connected to the investigation. The agency has not described him as having been convicted of the alleged fraud.

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His arrest in Ireland is the latest development in a case that has crossed several countries, from the alleged victim company in Australia to the investigation in the UK and his eventual arrest in Ireland while he was attempting to travel to France.

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Irish authorities are now handling extradition proceedings that could see Omokhuale returned to the UK to face the allegations. He was expected to appear before a court in Dublin on Thursday, September 10, as the extradition process got underway.

Edwin Omokhuale
Edwin Omokhuale

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The arrest came after UK authorities issued a warrant for him, allowing Irish police to detain him while he was in the country. The allegations against Omokhuale have yet to be tested in a UK court.

His arrest and the extradition proceedings therefore do not amount to a conviction. He remains entitled to due process as the case moves through the courts.

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