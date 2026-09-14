You can now buy fuel on your phone and pump it yourself at selected NNPC stations: here’s how it works
NNPC now lets customers pay for fuel on their phones and pump it themselves at select stations.
The new system uses the NR Fuel App to process payment and generate a code for the fuel pump.
Here’s how the self-service system works and what to know before using it.
Select NNPC outlets will soon start allowing customers to pump their own fuel.
The company is introducing a self-service option which allows customers at designated retail stations to pay for their own fuel through their mobile devices and dispense it themselves, instead of giving cash to an attendant.
NNPC Retail introduced the system with its new Smart Self-Service Station on Bill Clinton Drive, Airport Road, Abuja, on September 10, 2026.
To use the self-service, customers will select how much fuel they want to buy through the NR fuel app, pay for the fuel, receive a code and use that code at the pump to start fuelling their vehicle.
For drivers who have never used a self-service petrol station before, however, the process may take some getting used to.
Step-by-step guide on how to buy fuel and pump it yourself through the NR app
1. Get the NR Fuel app
The NR fuel app is the backbone of the entire process, as Customers will need it to use NNPC Retail's digital fuelling system.
The app is available on major mobile app stores, including the Google Play Store for Android phones and the App Store for iPhones, and allows customers to make fuel purchases digitally.
2. Go to a participating NNPC station.
Once you’ve downloaded the app, you can go ahead to buy your fuel digitally; however, you cannot simply walk into any NNPC station and expect to use the self-service system because the service is currently available at selected stations.
The pilot Smart Self-Service Station in Abuja, for instance, is one of the designated outlets.
For ease of use, open the app, click on the dashboard, select a product, and click on ‘nearby station '.
You will find a list of selected stations near you that support the self-service options. Look for the distinct green "SELF-SERVE" badge next to a station's name in the app to confirm they support the feature.
So, if you want to try it, check that the station you are visiting, through the app, supports the service before starting your purchase.
The station operates around the clock and is designed as more than a conventional filling station. The facility has sub-features which include LPG dispensing, lubricant services, an automated car wash and electric vehicle charging.
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3. Choose how much fuel you want.
Once you are at a participating station, use the app to begin your fuel purchase; select the amount or volume of fuel you want on the app before making payment.
This means you can sort out the payment on your phone before going to the pump.
4. Make your payment
Complete the transaction through the payment options available on the app.
The NR Fuel App supports digital payments, with its payment infrastructure also providing options such as bank transfers, USSD, QR payments and cards. Once the payment is completed, the system links the transaction to your fuelling session.
Note that there is a standard fee on N100 on every transaction.
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5. Get your fuelling code
The next part, which is quite important too, is getting the code. The system generates a code after the customer's payment which is then used at the self-service pump to authorise the fuel purchase.
Keep the code accessible on your phone because you will need it at the dispenser.
6. Enter the code at the pump
Go to the designated self-service pump and enter the code generated after your payment. Once the transaction is authorised, you can dispense the fuel yourself.
In other words, the process moves from your phone to the pump without requiring an attendant to operate the dispenser for you.