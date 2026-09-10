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Samsung, Duolingo take jabs at Apple over new iPhone Duo

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 10:12 - 10 September 2026
Samsung, Duolingo take jabs at Apple over new iPhone Duo
International technology brand Samsung and language learning app Duolingo have taken jabs at Apple over its newly unveiled iPhone Duo.
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  • Samsung mocks Apple’s iPhone Duo, accusing the tech giant of copying its foldable phone design.

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  • Duolingo reacts to Apple’s iPhone Duo name, joking about the use of its popular “Duo” branding.

  • Apple enters the foldable phone race with iPhone Duo, as Samsung pushes ahead with its tri-fold technology. 

Apple unveiled the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, at its latest event on Wednesday. The device opens to reveal a 7.6-inch display and starts at $1,999.

However, the launch quickly became a subject of banter online after Duolingo reacted to the use of the word “Duo”, which is also the name of its famous green owl mascot.

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In a series of posts on X, Duolingo joked about the repeated use of its name and suggested that Apple might have borrowed from its brand.

It’s called the iPhone what?” it questioned in one post.

In another, it stated, “Phone was dead. Why is everyone calling me? What an exciting Apple event! I sure hope my brand doesn’t get infringed upon.”

Samsung soon joined the conversation, expressing solidarity with Duolingo while suggesting that Apple had also borrowed from its foldable phone designs.

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In one of its posts, Samsung Mobile US wrote, “Let us know when you're done reheating our leftovers. I'm so sorry, @DuoLingo. They copied us too.

The exchange came as Apple entered a foldable smartphone market where Samsung has established itself as one of the leading players since launching the Galaxy Fold in 2019. Apple’s iPhone Duo has now entered direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line, with analysts already expecting the move to shake up the foldable phone market.

The rivalry between Apple and Samsung has lasted for years, with both brands regularly taking shots at each other over smartphone features, design, and innovation.

Apple’s entry into the foldable market has also renewed conversations among iPhone users about the company’s approach to foldable technology, particularly as Samsung continues to explore different form factors.

Samsung had already hinted at its next step the moment Apple unveiled the Duo, posting, “Making us wait? Fine. We’ll be over here, folding 3 ways,” a reference to its three-panel foldable technology.

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With Apple now officially in the foldable race, gadget lovers will be watching closely to see what both technology giants bring next.

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