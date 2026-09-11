The N2.93 trillion sudden stop: what a 24-hour telecom blackout does to Nigeria

There is a figure embedded in Nigeria's payment settlement data that most people have not yet fully absorbed. In 2024, Nigeria's electronic payment system processed N1.07 quadrillion in transactions. One quadrillion naira.

Roughly 702 billion US dollars. A number so large it had never appeared in the country's financial services history before that year.

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Divide that figure by 365 and you get approximately N2.93 trillion flowing through Nigeria's digital payment rails every single day. That daily figure is not abstract. It is the aggregate of 11.2 billion individual transactions processed through the NIBSS Instant Payments platform across 2024, every one of them dependent on a working telecommunications network to initiate, authenticate and complete.

The number grew further into 2026. In Q1 2026, the value of POS transactions alone surged by 79 percent year-on-year to N18.78 trillion, with monthly POS values running between N6.08 trillion and N6.58 trillion in the first quarter.

The broader electronic payment system had recorded N284.99 trillion in the first quarter of 2025 alone, a 17.7 percent increase year-on-year. By any measure, Nigeria has crossed a threshold. The country's economy is no longer using digital payments as a supplement to cash. For a growing share of commerce, digital payments are the economy.

Now ask the question the ₦2.93 trillion figure demands: what happens to that money on the day the network goes down?

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The Sector That Now Carries the Country

Understanding the stakes of a telecom disruption requires understanding how central the sector has become to Nigeria's economic structure. The numbers here are unambiguous.

According to National Bureau of Statistics data, the Telecommunications and Information Services sector grew by 12.24 percent in real terms year-on-year in Q1 2026, the fastest rate of growth the sector has recorded in recent years and significantly above the 4.04 percent it posted in Q1 2024. The sector contributed approximately 9.19 percent of GDP in Q1 2026, up from roughly 7.20 percent in the same period of 2025.

The growth only accelerated. In Q2 2026, the sector contributed N5.20 trillion to real GDP, recording 10.38 percent real year-on-year growth, growing at more than twice the pace of the overall economy, which posted 4.43 percent in the same quarter. The sector's share of real GDP rose further, to 9.72 percent in Q2 2026, compared with 9.20 percent in Q2 2025.

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These figures underline a structural fact that has developed faster than most observers have tracked. In a country where oil remains important but unreliable as an economic anchor, telecoms has quietly emerged as one of the most consistent growth engines in the national accounts. It is not a support sector. It is a primary sector. And it is growing at a pace that reinforces its role as critical national infrastructure by every reasonable definition of that term.

MTN Nigeria, the dominant operator, reported service revenue growth of 25.9 percent in H1 2026, with total service revenue reaching N2.97 trillion. Data revenue grew 38.4 percent as active data subscribers rose to 55.7 million with smartphone penetration now at 66.4 percent of the subscriber base. The company's EBITDA grew 39.2 percent, and its capex intensity excluding right-of-use assets stood at 20.7 percent. These are not numbers that describe a company coasting on legacy revenues. They describe an operator running a network that Nigeria increasingly cannot function without.

What the Infrastructure Actually Looks Like

The commercial story, however, sits on top of an infrastructure story that is considerably less comfortable to tell.

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In Q1 2026, Nigerian telecom operators recorded 577 major network outages across 11 licensed entities. MTN Nigeria alone accounted for 234 of those outages. Backbone Connectivity Network followed with 166 cases. Together, those two operators accounted for roughly 70 percent of all Q1 disruptions. The causes were not sophisticated: 361 of the 577 outages were traced to physical fibre cuts, and 144 were the result of power failures at base stations.

By May 2026, despite the industry committing more than N2.1 trillion to network expansion and modernisation in 2025, telecom operators recorded 245 major network outages in that single month alone. Fibre cuts were responsible for 183 of those 245 incidents, approximately 75 percent. Power outages accounted for 32 cases. Equipment failures caused 15 more. The outages affected all major operators: MTN, Airtel, T2 Mobile (formerly 9mobile), BCN, FibreOne, Layer3, IPNX and Tizeti.

The scale becomes even more unsettling at the granular level. Beyond the 577 major outages logged on the NCC portal, operators documented 5,934 micro-level fibre-cut incidents in Q1 2026 across the first 12 weeks of the year. Of those, construction and civil works activities were responsible for 4,756 cuts, or 80.15 percent of incidents.

The NCC itself was unsparing on this point. In August 2026, the commission disclosed that more than 5,000 fibre-optic cut incidents had been recorded across Nigeria in the first six months of 2026, largely caused by road construction, excavation and civil works.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman Dr Aminu Maida put the point in stark language: "To a machine operator on a construction site, it may appear to be a simple buried cable. To the nation, it can mean failed calls, delayed payments, interrupted services and missed opportunities".

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MTN has disclosed that it budgets approximately N7 billion annually for fibre relocation projects caused by road works and vandalism alone. In 2025, the company recorded 452 incidents of site vandalism, with an average of one to two telecom sites vandalised every single day. MTN's Chief Technical Officer, Yahaya Ibrahim, described the situation directly: "In some countries, you can go a whole year without a single fibre cut. Here, we had nearly 400 in one month. It is completely unsustainable".

Industry estimates indicate that fibre-related disruptions cost operators between N27 billion and N35.4 billion annually when direct repair costs, lost revenue and operational disruptions are combined. Direct repair costs alone are estimated at more than N14 billion every year.

Power compounds the fibre problem at every level. Airtel Africa Chief Executive Sunil Taldar said in an interview that Airtel runs most of its Nigerian sites on diesel, describing the situation plainly: "We are delivering a network, but we are also becoming power generators. That's not our core job." Diesel-powered sites cost almost four times more to operate than grid-connected sites. Airtel Africa's capex guidance for financial year 2027 is approximately $1.1 billion, with the majority directed towards network coverage expansion and resilience in markets including Nigeria.

This reinforces a central paradox of Nigerian telecoms in 2026: the commercial performance has never been stronger, but the physical infrastructure on which that performance rests remains genuinely fragile. Massive capital injection on one hand and constant infrastructure damage on the other create a race that operators are running simultaneously in both directions.

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The Cash Fallback That Is No Longer There

There is a question that runs beneath the outage statistics that has not received enough attention: if the network goes down, can the economy fall back on cash?

The answer is increasingly no. And the data is precise on this.

According to CBN Money and Credit Statistics reported in July 2026, currency outside the banking system stood at N4.922 trillion in June 2026, falling from N5.193 trillion in May. Total currency in circulation was N5.523 trillion at that point, meaning cash outside banks represented 89.1 percent of currency in circulation. That ratio had declined from its December 2025 high of 94.3 percent, but the structural picture it describes is unchanged: nearly nine naira in every ten that circulates outside the formal banking system is physical cash that has not been deposited.

On the surface this looks like a large cash reserve. But four facts complicate that interpretation substantially. First, the N4.92 trillion in physical currency compares to a daily digital payment flow of approximately N2.93 trillion. Physical cash at large is sufficient for perhaps 1.7 days of the digital transaction load, and that is before accounting for the velocity differences between digital and physical settlement. Second, the cash is not evenly distributed. It is concentrated among households and informal traders, not distributed uniformly across the transaction network in the way digital rails are. Third, POS terminals and most mobile payment platforms cannot function offline. The payment infrastructure depends on connectivity even to process what looks like a simple card tap at a street vendor. Fourth, the PoS terminal network has expanded to 5.56 million deployed terminals as of December 2024, a 127 percent increase in one year. Those 5.56 million terminals are, on an outage day, 5.56 million points of failure.

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The cash fallback argument also collides with what the CBN has spent several years trying to accomplish. The 2023 naira redesign and cashless policy, whatever its execution failures, successfully pushed tens of millions of Nigerians onto digital payment rails who had not previously used them. That transition is not easily reversible. Many urban traders no longer hold working float. Many rural POS agents are the primary cash-access point for communities that may not have a bank branch within an hour's travel. When the POS goes down, the cash network behind it does not automatically activate. There is no parallel system waiting.

Together, these suggest that the assumption of a safe cash fallback in a connectivity crisis is empirically incorrect for a growing share of Nigeria's economic activity. The transition to digital was rapid and real. The resilience investment that should accompany that transition has not kept pace.

The People Behind the Statistics

On September 9, 2026, Vanguard published a piece that translated the infrastructure numbers into human consequence with rare precision. The people it found were not outliers.

Mrs Anna Nso runs a small business centre in Aba, Abia State. On a day when the network was unstable, her husband attempted to recharge a customer's electricity token for N1,900. Network delays made the first attempt appear to fail. He tried again. The system processed both. The charge was N19,000. "The network stressed him so much that he made the mistake," Nso told Vanguard. Double transfers, phantom debits and failed transactions are not occasional anomalies in her shop. They are a recurring operating cost. The physical stress of managing customers while hunting for a signal in the corner of her shop had by the time of the interview produced a blood pressure reading of 150 over 100.

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Polycarp Dawalere is a ride-hailing driver who previously lived in Ikorodu, Lagos. Poor network coverage in parts of Ikorodu meant he was functionally invisible to the platform during connectivity drops. "If I am unreachable, I cannot get an order. And if I cannot get an order, I cannot earn." The situation became intolerable enough that he relocated his place of residence to find better coverage. Network quality had literally determined his geography.

Debbie Ntigeli is an online tutor in Ajah, Lagos who spends approximately N25,000 monthly on data as a direct cost of delivering lessons. Connectivity interruptions routinely extend one-hour classes to ninety minutes. That is not merely inconvenience. It is a 50 percent reduction in the productivity of a knowledge worker during the disrupted period.

For fashion entrepreneur Tomiwa Ibukunle, the vulnerability is strategic rather than transactional. Her business exists almost entirely on a smartphone screen. WhatsApp Business is her shop floor, enquiry desk and order channel simultaneously. During the global WhatsApp outage in October 2021, her orders fell from roughly 20 per day to five. In 2026, a Lagos fashion vendor named Adaeze Nathan experienced a similar platform collapse during an Instagram outage. Her business did not wind down. It simply stopped, for as long as the platform was unavailable.

These are not marginal cases. They represent a profile that now covers millions of Nigerians: workers whose income depends on a working connection, who have no alternative operating mode when the connection fails, and who are individually absorbing losses that collectively aggregate to numbers with national significance.

NCC's data on consumption underlines the scale of this dependency. Nigerians consumed more than 1.5 million terabytes of data in May 2026, rising to approximately 1.53 million terabytes in June. That consumption is not discretionary browsing. The vast majority of it is the infrastructure of daily commerce.

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The Regulatory Response and Its Limits

The Nigerian Communications Commission has not been passive. But there is a significant gap between the scope of the response and the scale of the problem.

In April 2026, the NCC directed mobile network operators to compensate subscribers directly whenever service quality falls below the Commission's prescribed Key Performance Indicators within specific local government areas. The compensation framework applies to qualifying service failures from November 2025 onwards.

A follow-up framework published in June 2026 clarified the mechanics, confirming that compensation operates alongside the NCC's existing enforcement toolkit.

In August 2026, the NCC convened key stakeholders specifically to address the challenge of fibre cuts caused by road construction activities. The Commission warned operators, road construction companies and relevant government agencies that the 5,000-plus fibre cuts in H1 2026 represented an unacceptable level of preventable infrastructure damage.

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The NCC's Quality of Service Business Rules 2026, updated as of August 17, 2026, prescribe minimum performance standards. Fines of up to N15 million apply for operators who fail to meet those standards.

These are meaningful regulatory steps. But they address the consequences of disruption rather than its causes. The compensation framework tells operators that downtime is expensive. It does not change the fact that road contractors have no effective obligation to protect fibre buried beneath the roads they are building, that vandals have a low probability of prosecution under the Cybercrimes Act despite a nominal 10-year imprisonment provision, or that the grid supply problem that forces operators onto diesel at four times the operating cost cannot be solved by telecom regulation.

This reinforces the deeper structural argument: the regulatory architecture for Nigeria's digital economy is still configured around a world in which telecoms was a communications service. In 2026, telecoms is payments infrastructure, healthcare access, logistics coordination, education delivery and financial inclusion. The regulatory framework has not fully caught up with that reality.

The Architecture of a Hypothetical Blackout

With the evidence base in place, a responsible scenario exercise becomes possible. What actually happens in a 24-hour full-network outage?

The first wave is payment paralysis. USSD, which the CBN's own payment statistics show processed 252 million transfer transactions worth over N2.18 trillion in January through June 2024, goes silent. Mobile app banking across every operator fails. POS terminals lose connectivity. NIBSS's settlement engine continues to operate technically, but it cannot receive or send messages because the transmission layer is down. ATM machines with local caches continue to process cash withdrawals until their limits are reached, but cash cannot be replenished if logistics operators cannot coordinate distribution through digital channels.

The second wave is supply chain degradation. Logistics platforms that coordinate fleet routing, delivery confirmation and payment reconciliation go offline. The N2.93 trillion daily payment flow does not disappear, it backs up. Transactions that would have settled in under one second, as the NIBSS NIP platform currently achieves, are instead queued, deferred, disputed or simply abandoned.

The third wave is sector-by-sector spillover. Banks cannot process interbank settlements. Markets cannot clear. Businesses that manage inventory, staff coordination and customer relationship management through digital platforms lose operational visibility. Hospitals that rely on digital systems for patient records, appointment booking and pharmaceutical ordering face degraded service capacity. Government agencies that distribute social transfers digitally cannot reach their beneficiaries.

The fourth wave, less visible but economically significant, is confidence erosion. Every hour of a major outage accelerates a re-evaluation of digital payment adoption by people who adopted it relatively recently. The 2023 naira redesign forced millions of Nigerians onto digital rails. Many of those converts remain conditional adopters. A prolonged network failure is the event that converts a conditional adopter back into a committed cash user. The reversal of financial inclusion is not measured in the duration of the outage. It is measured in months and years of rebuilt trust that follow.

The Investment Paradox and What Resolves It

The most counterintuitive aspect of Nigeria's telecom infrastructure crisis is that the investment is actually happening. This is not a story of a neglected sector.

MTN Nigeria spent approximately N1 trillion in 2025 to expand and modernise its network, targeting LTE coverage expansion, switching centre upgrades and capacity increases in congested locations. Its H1 2026 capex excluding right-of-use assets was N620.5 billion, representing capex intensity of 20.7 percent of revenue

Airtel Africa has guided $1.1 billion in capex for financial year 2027 across its African operations, with Nigeria representing a primary focus for coverage and resilience investment.

The industry as a whole is pursuing a fibre expansion programme estimated at approximately $2 billion.

The problem is that investment in new infrastructure is being partially consumed by the cost of protecting and repairing existing infrastructure. MTN budgets N7 billion annually for fibre relocation. Direct repair costs from fibre cuts alone exceed N14 billion annually industry-wide. This is investment that does not expand coverage or increase capacity. It simply restores what was there before. MTN's Tobechukwu Okigbo put it precisely: "We face Nigerian realities. Power infrastructure challenges, multiple taxation, vandalism, right-of-way issues, fibre cuts, security concerns and rapid population growth all affect how networks are built and maintained".

The investment paradox is therefore: the operators are spending at scale, but the external environment in which they are spending is degrading their output faster than the spending can compound. The result is a sector that shows outstanding financial performance in its income statements while simultaneously recording hundreds of monthly outages in its operational logs. Both are true at the same time. Understanding why requires looking not at the operators but at everything around them: power infrastructure, road construction coordination, law enforcement on vandalism, right-of-way regulations and land access frameworks that govern where fibre can be buried and how it is protected when it gets there.

The Story the Numbers Tell Together

Assembled as a single picture, the evidence produces a finding that is both urgent and specific enough to act on.

Nigeria has, in the space of roughly five years, converted its economy to a degree of digital payment dependency that would have been difficult to predict and is only now becoming fully legible in the national accounts. The telecom sector that enables that dependency is growing faster than almost any other component of GDP, contributing 9.72 percent of real output in Q2 2026 at a growth rate more than twice the pace of the broader economy.

The companies operating that infrastructure are posting record revenues and investing at historic capex levels.

The infrastructure they are investing in is being cut, burned, stolen and destroyed at a rate of roughly 35 to 40 times per day for MTN alone. More than 5,000 fibre cuts in six months, 577 major outages in a single quarter, 245 major outages in a single month, 144 power failures at base stations in Q1 alone. These are not system-level statistics. They are the operational background against which the N2.93 trillion daily payment flow runs.

The cash safety net that would theoretically absorb a connectivity shock is structurally thinner than the headlines suggest. N4.92 trillion in physical currency outside banks sounds large until it is measured against daily digital flows and distributed across 5.56 million POS terminals and 211 million mobile subscribers whose financial behaviour has been permanently altered by digital adoption.

The regulatory framework has been updated with genuine intent: compensation directives, Critical National Information Infrastructure designations, the NCC's stakeholder convening on fibre protection in August 2026.

But the framework remains reactive. It compensates subscribers after outages and fines operators for breaches. It does not yet address the upstream conditions, grid power, construction coordination, vandalism prosecution rates, right-of-way enforcement, that determine whether the outages happen in the first place.

Airtel Africa's Sunil Taldar said it most plainly, in language that deserves to be read by anyone responsible for Nigeria's digital economy policy: "Each time when a telecom network comes down, it's not only the telecom network which is coming down in a particular area, it's part of the economy which is coming down".

That is not a complaint from a commercial operator about the difficulty of doing business in Nigeria. It is an accurate description of the systemic risk that Nigeria's digital transition has created, and a direct challenge to the policy posture that continues to treat telecom infrastructure as a commercial matter rather than a national security one.