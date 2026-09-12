7 stylish wedding looks to steal from celebrity couple Stan Nze and Blessing for traditional and white weddings

Celebrity couple actor Stan Nze and his wife, actress Blessing Obasi, are known to turn heads whenever they show up together at an event. From movie premieres to social outings, the couple often make a stylish statement with their coordinated looks

With the Ember months here, many Nigerian couples preparing to walk down the aisle are searching for ways to make their wedding outfits memorable while staying true to their personal style. For brides and grooms planning both traditional and white wedding ceremonies, the right outfit can set the tone for the entire celebration.

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Stan Nze and Blessing offer plenty of inspiration. Their style ranges from elegant traditional attire to polished looks that capture the glamour of a modern Nigerian wedding. They also know how to complement each other without looking overly matched.

Here are seven stylish looks from the celebrity couple that brides and grooms can draw inspiration from for their traditional and white wedding outfits.

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