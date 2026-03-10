Meet Nigeria’s Highest-Paid Female CEOs Leading Billion-Naira Companies

From Adaora Umeoji to Miriam Olusanya, these powerful women are leading billion-dollar companies and redefining corporate leadership in Nigeria.

For a long time, it felt like Nigeria's corporate boardrooms were mostly a boys' club. But thankfully, that's finally starting to change!

More and more women are stepping into the top roles, leading huge companies in banking, hospitality, energy, and finance – the kind that are worth hundreds of billions of naira and employ thousands of people.

Here are the 5 highest-paid female CEOs currently leading billion-naira companies in Nigeria.

1. Adaora Umeoji — Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank

Adaora Umeoji

Adaora Umeoji made history in 2024 by becoming Zenith Bank's first female Group Managing Director and CEO.

Before taking the top job, she'd spent over twenty years climbing the ranks, including a position as Deputy Managing Director.

Apparently, her pay package is huge. Some executive pay analyses, like those cited by Legit NG, put it at around ₦1.24 billion, making her one of Nigeria's top-earning CEOs .

2. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe — Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank

Nneka Onyeali Ikpe

With over 30 years of banking experience, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe leads Fidelity Bank, one of Nigeria’s fast-growing commercial banks.

She stepped into the CEO role in 2021 after being the Executive Director for the Lagos and Southwest region, which is a huge part of the bank's business. Since then, she's been pushing digital banking, supporting SMEs, and trying to bring in more everyday retail customers.

Fidelity Bank now serves more than seven million customers and is definitely holding its own in Nigeria's super-competitive banking world.

When it comes to her pay, people estimate she makes around ₦110 million a year , excluding performance incentives.

3. Owen Omogiafo — President and CEO, Transcorp

Owen Omogiafo

Not many female executives in Nigeria manage businesses as diverse as Owen Omogiafo.

She's the President and CEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, or Transcorp—a huge company that has its hands in power generation, hotels, and energy infrastructure. Some of the companies under the Transcorp umbrella include Transcorp Power, TransAfam Power, and Transcorp Hotels.

Owen has over 20 years of leadership experience, covering everything from banking and corporate strategy to managing human resources. Before she became CEO in 2020, she was the company's Chief Operating Officer.

Given how massive the group's operations are, her annual pay is estimated to be around ₦90 million.

4. Yemisi Edun — CEO of First City Monument Bank

Yemisi Edun

In 2021, Yemisi Edun made history as the first female Managing Director and CEO of First City Monument Bank. She joined the bank in 2000 as Head of Internal Audit and steadily climbed the ladder, later becoming CFO and then Acting CEO.

Today, she leads one of Nigeria’s major financial services groups and has also pushed initiatives like SheVentures, which supports and funds women-owned businesses.

5. Yetunde Oni — CEO of Union Bank of Nigeria

Yetunde Oni

With more than 30 years in banking, Yetunde Oni is one of the most experienced leaders in Nigeria’s financial sector. She previously held senior roles at Standard Chartered before becoming CEO of Union Bank of Nigeria in 2024.

6. Miriam Olusanya — CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank

Miriam Olusanya

In 2021, Miriam Olusanya became the first woman to lead Guarantee Trust Bank.

The bank is known for its strong digital banking services and retail focus. Under her leadership, GTBank has continued expanding its digital offerings while strengthening its role within the wider Guarantee Trust Holding Company group.

Women still represent a small percentage of CEOs in Nigeria’s corporate sector. But the numbers are slowly improving.