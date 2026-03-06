Feeling Slow and Forgetful? These 11 Nigerian Foods Will Sharpen Your Brain and Memory

These Nigerian foods naturally improve memory, focus, and brain health.

One minute you open your phone to call someone; the next minute you find yourself scrolling through TikTok. You could enter a room to pick something, and right at the door, you forget what it is you came for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If this is you, you need to keep reading this article. The truth is, what you eat plays a much bigger role in how your brain performs than most people realise. The brain consumes about 20% of the body’s total energy , so the quality of food you eat can directly affect memory, focus, and mental clarity.

Many experts warn that certain heavily processed foods may negatively affect brain health over time. In fact, some everyday Nigerian foods have been linked to poor concentration, inflammation, and cognitive decline.

You may also want to read: 10 Nigerian Foods That May Be Quietly Damaging Your Brain

These foods, from mackerel to sardine and ugu, are many everyday Nigerian foods that are naturally packed with nutrients that support brain health and keep your mind sharp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Mackerel (Titus Fish)

Titus Fish

Mackerel contains omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA), nutrients that are crucial for brain cell structure and communication between neurons. Studies show that omega-3s may improve memory and reduce cognitive decline over time.

2. Catfish

Catfish

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catfish is a strong brain food. Like most oily fish, catfish contains omega-3 fatty acids and protein, both of which support brain development, learning ability, and mental performance.

That spicy catfish pepper soup Nigerians swear by? Turns out your brain loves it too.

3. Sardines

Sardine

Sardines contain nutrients (omega-3 fats, vitamin B12, and vitamin D) known to support memory and brain function. Vitamin B12 especially helps prevent brain fog and fatigue. If you are constantly feeling tired and losing focus, this is the fish you should eat. Sardines are affordable and easy to pair with any food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Ugu (Fluted Pumpkin Leaves)

Ugwu Leaf

Ugu is a staple in many soups, and it serves as fuel to the brain. It contains nutrients (iron, folate, vitamin A, and vitamin K) that support blood flow to the brain and help protect brain cells from damage.

Iron deficiency is also linked to fatigue and poor concentration, which is why foods like ugu soup or efo riro can help you feel more mentally alert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Spinach (Efo Tete)

Spinach

Spinach belongs to the same league as Ugu when it comes to brain health. Research shows that leafy green vegetables may slow cognitive decline because they are rich in antioxidants and folate.

So, the more greens on your plate, the happier your brain tends to be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Bitter Leaf (Onugbu)

Bitter Leaf

Bitter leaf may not be everyone’s favourite taste, but nutritionally, it’s powerful. It contains antioxidants and plant compounds that help fight the major factors linked to memory loss and cognitive decline: inflammation and oxidative stress.

7. Okra

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okra

Okra, popularly used to make draw soup and weight gain drinks around the butt area by IT girls, is a good brain food as well. It particularly improves cognitive performance. You think faster and better and are mentally alert.

8. Tigernuts

Tigernuts (aya) are small but mighty. If you find yourself feeling sad, stressed or slow, eat or drink tigernuts. They are rich in magnesium and vitamin E, nutrients known to support brain function, improve mood, and reduce stress levels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vitamin E in particular helps protect brain cells from damage associated with ageing.

Read Next: 10 Best Places You Can Find Love in 2026

9. Walnuts

There’s a reason walnuts look like tiny brains. Eating walnuts give improve your memory, reasoning and mental clarity. Thanks to the antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E they contain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

10. Beans

Beans are one of the most underrated brain foods in Nigerian diets. If you find that your attention span is short, eat beans regularly. They contain a complex carbohydrate and protein that provides a consistent supply of energy that helps your brain stay focused for a longer period.

11. Eggs

Eggs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eggs contain choline. The body uses this nutrient to produce acetylcholine, which is a neurotransmitter involved in memory and learning.

This makes eggs particularly beneficial for students, professionals, and anyone who needs strong mental performance.

You don’t need expensive supplements or trendy powders to boost your focus and memory. The foods you eat every day are more than enough. Just avoid unhealthy meal combinations , and ensure that your meals are prepared hygienically.