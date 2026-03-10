Five Governors Recently Defected to APC as Party Claims Control of 31 States

A look at governors who recently defected to APC and what the growing political shift means for the 2027 elections.

Nigeria’s political landscape has seen a wave of cross-carpeting by state governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in recent times, a development that could significantly reshape the balance of power ahead of the 2027 general election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defections have helped the APC expand its influence across the country, with the party recently celebrating its growing dominance by posting “31/36” on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, signalling that it now controls 31 of Nigeria’s 36 state governments.

31/36. — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) March 9, 2026

Political analysts say the movement of governors into the ruling party reflects a broader realignment as political actors position themselves ahead of the next national polls.

Governors who recently defected to APC

Advertisement

Advertisement

Political activities have increased in the last few months as more governors have reevaluated their position to ensure it aligns with their political interests. These have led some governors to abandon their party and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State

One of the most recent defections came from Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, who reportedly joined the APC in March 2026 after previously belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

Before that, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf also moved to the APC after leaving the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) earlier in 2026.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State

In December 2025, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara was reported to have joined the ruling party amid intense political tensions in the oil-rich state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Caleb Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State

Around the same period, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang also dumped the PDP for the APC. This appears to be a key move for the ruling party, which suffered a heavy loss in the state back in 2023.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of February 27, 2026, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has officially defected from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This move might prove vital for the ruling party as one of the leading opposition leaders, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is from the state.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Earlier in 2025, several other governors were linked with similar moves as political realignments gathered momentum.

They include:

Peter Mbah of Enugu State

Douye Diri of Bayelsa State

Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State

Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State

Advertisement

Advertisement

These shifts have significantly increased the number of governors aligned with the ruling party.

Political Implications for 2027

The growing number of governors joining the APC could have major implications for the 2027 presidential and general elections.

Governors are considered powerful political actors in Nigeria because they control state political structures, grassroots mobilisation networks, and significant financial resources.

With more governors now aligned with the APC, the party could gain an organisational advantage in campaign mobilisation across many states.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another implication is the potential weakening of opposition parties, particularly the PDP and other smaller parties, which may struggle to maintain strong state-level structures if more governors continue to defect.

However, critics argue that the trend raises concerns about political imbalance and the risk of a dominant-party system, where one party holds overwhelming control over the country’s political institutions.

Supporters of the ruling party, on the other hand, say the defections reflect confidence in the APC-led federal government and a desire by governors to align their states more closely with national leadership.

With nearly two years before the 2027 elections, analysts say the current wave of defections may only be the beginning, as more political actors reposition themselves in what is expected to be another fiercely contested national poll.

Advertisement