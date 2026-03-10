Lagos Government Probes Collapse of 4-Storey School Building After Pupils Narrowly Escape Death

Lagos government begins probe into Ogba school building collapse as viral video shows students running to safety.

The Lagos State Government has launched an investigation into the collapse of a four-storey building housing a private school in the Ogba area of the state, as a viral video showing students fleeing the premises moments before the incident continues to circulate online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The building, located on Adu Street in the Aguda area of Ogba, reportedly housed Yemco Nursery, Primary and Comprehensive College, alongside residential apartments.

Authorities confirmed that an immediate probe has been ordered to determine the cause of the collapse, amid growing concerns about building safety in the state.

The incident drew widespread attention after a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed students and staff running out of the school compound as the building showed signs of imminent collapse. In the footage, pupils could be seen hurriedly leaving the premises while adults directed them to safety.

Students of a school were seen running for safety yesterday as the school building was about to collapse in Ogba, Lagos State🤯 https://t.co/ppL3nq4IBN pic.twitter.com/YiHz8TaSuA — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) March 10, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The evacuation reportedly happened shortly before the structure eventually caved in, a development many observers say prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

Officials from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were deployed to the scene following the incident to secure the area and assess the situation.

According to state authorities, the ongoing probe will examine whether structural defects, unauthorised construction, or violations of building regulations may have contributed to the collapse.

Preliminary reports suggest that the building had shown signs of structural distress before the incident, prompting the evacuation of students and staff.

Fortunately, no deaths were recorded, though reports indicate that a few people sustained minor injuries during the evacuation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lagos State Government has also ordered safety inspections around nearby structures to ensure that surrounding buildings are not at risk.

Officials stressed that the investigation will determine if any individuals or organisations violated building standards or carried out unauthorised modifications to the structure.

The incident has once again renewed concerns about building safety and regulatory enforcement in Lagos, where authorities have repeatedly warned developers and property owners to comply with approved building plans and construction guidelines.

Government officials say findings from the investigation will guide any enforcement action that may be taken following the collapse.

Advertisement