Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price to ₦1,075/Litre, Diesel Falls to ₦1,430

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced petrol prices to ₦1,075 per litre and diesel to ₦1,430 per litre following a recent drop in global crude oil prices, offering potential relief to fuel distributors and consumers in Nigeria.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has finally decided to lower its prices for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS, or petrol) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO, or diesel) at the depot. This is the first time they've reduced prices after quite a few steep hikes over the last few days.

According to their most recent pricing list, which came out on March 10, 2026, the price for petrol right at the gantry has been cut by ₦ 100. It's now ₦ 1,075 per litre, down from the previous price of ₦ 1,175 per litre.

BREAKING NEWS: Dangote Refinery Lowers Petrol Price to ₦1,075 Per Litre and Diesel is Now ₦1,430. pic.twitter.com/N5He77paFV — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) March 10, 2026

The refinery also mentioned that if PMS is delivered via coastal routes, it will now cost ₦ 1,050 per litre. That's just a tiny bit more expensive than the gantry price, which makes sense because of the marine delivery costs.

And it's not just petrol – the diesel price (AGO) has also gone down. The gantry price for diesel is now ₦ 1,430 per litre, which is a decrease of ₦ 190 from the earlier price of ₦ 1,620 per litre.

The refinery mentioned that the prices listed for the gantries don't include the mandatory fees set by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

This change in pricing comes as global crude oil prices have recently dropped, which is starting to lessen the financial strain across the international petroleum market and is also affecting price movements in the local fuel market.

Experts in the industry believe this price cut might offer some temporary help to fuel distributors and large buyers who have been struggling with quickly increasing loading expenses lately.

People involved in the market are now keeping a close eye on how fast these updated prices, set from the depots, will filter down through the distribution network and result in cheaper fuel prices at the pumps all over the country.

