BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) and 4 Other Cosmetic Surgeries That Can Cost You Your Life

Brazilian Butt Lifts are considered the riskiest cosmetic surgery, but tummy tucks and other cosmetic surgeries can also be life-threatening if done poorly.

These days, almost every IT girl looks the same: snatched waists, bigger lips, and curvier butts. Scroll through social media, and you'd see it everywhere.

It looks nice, easy and fun, something to aspire to once you make it. But behind the glitz, there’s a side of cosmetic surgery most people don’t talk about. It can be risky and sometimes even life-threatening.

Among all procedures, the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) stands out. It’s insanely popular, and it’s the one surgeons often call the most dangerous cosmetic surgery performed today. A published article on Pulse explained in detail why BBL is considered the riskiest cosmetic surgery worldwide .

While BBL often dominates the headlines, it isn’t the only cosmetic surgery that can become life-threatening when things go wrong. Here are four other cosmetic surgeries that can cost you your life when done wrong.

1. Brazilian Butt Lift

The BBL involves taking fat from one part of your body – the thighs, stomach, or hips – and injecting it into your buttocks to make it look rounder and fuller.

But it comes with a deadly risk. When fat is injected too deeply, it can reach large veins, travel to the lungs, and stop blood flow. That’s how a cosmetic procedure can become fatal.

Even with updated safety guidelines, like injecting only above the muscle, BBL remains dangerous. In the U.S., it’s estimated that 1 in 3,000 BBLs results in death . That’s far higher than most other cosmetic procedures. It’s a sobering statistic for anyone considering it.

2. Liposuction

Liposuction might seem less intimidating than a BBL. After all, it’s common, and many people think of it as a routine way to get rid of stubborn fat. But the reality is more complicated. Removing fat with suction can lead to bleeding, fat embolism, infection, or even organ puncture in rare cases.

Volume matters. The more fat removed, the higher the risk. It is generally safe when done in a reputable clinic by a qualified surgeon and extremely life-threatening when done by a quack.

3. Tummy Tuck

A tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) sounds straightforward: remove excess skin and tighten the stomach. But it’s not that simple. Surgeons make long incisions, tighten abdominal muscles, remove fat, and reposition skin.

It is a major surgery with a serious risk, like blood clots, especially deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which can travel to the lungs and cause a pulmonary embolism. Recovery is physically intense, and complications can spiral if the patient isn’t closely monitored.

And this isn’t just theory. There are real stories of people whose tummy tucks were far from smooth. In late 2025, a young woman allegedly underwent a tummy tuck at Gurufied Hospital Ltd that went badly.

Some videos show her in the hospital afterwards, struggling with complications, and the clinic was reportedly closed soon after local pressure grew over the case.

Research also points to tummy tucks having higher complication rates than many other cosmetic procedures , especially when combined with liposuction or other surgeries.

4. Breast Augmentation

Breast implants are one of the most popular procedures in the world. Most go smoothly, but there are also complications like capsular contracture (scar tissue tightening), infection, implant rupture, and changes in nipple sensation. Certain textured implants even carry a rare risk of cancer, known as BIA-ALCL.

5. Butt Implants

Unlike BBLs, butt implants use silicone devices instead of your own fat. It might sound safer since there is no fat embolism risk, but it’s far from risk-free. Implants can shift, get infected, or cause nerve damage. Healing is tough because sitting puts pressure on the area, slowing recovery.

The Bigger Problem is Where the Surgery Is Performed and Who Performs It

The most dangerous outcomes happen when procedures are done by unqualified surgeons, in poorly regulated clinics, or when patients aren’t fully informed.