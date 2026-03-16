If You Are Not Sleeping Well, Research Says These 10 Foods Can Help

Discover 10 natural foods that improve sleep quality, boost melatonin production, and help you fall asleep faster for deeper, healthier rest.

You lie in bed, lights off, phone down, and eyes closed, yet sleep refuses to come.

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For many people, poor sleep isn’t just about stress or late-night scrolling. Sometimes the real issue sits quietly on the dinner plate. What you eat during the day, and especially in the evening, can influence how easily your body winds down at night.

Sleep is controlled by a hormone called melatonin, the chemical signal that tells your brain it’s time to rest. But your body cannot produce melatonin properly without certain nutrients. Magnesium, tryptophan, calcium, vitamin B6, and potassium are all part of the nutrients that help relax muscles, calm the nervous system, and support the hormones that guide your sleep cycle.

When your diet lacks them, the results often show up at night: tossing, turning, restless sleep, or waking up feeling exhausted.

The good news? Some everyday foods naturally support better sleep. They work quietly in the background, helping the body relax and preparing the brain for rest.

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Here are ten foods that can help you sleep better, and why they actually work.

1. Bananas

Bananas are often called nature’s sleep aid, and for good reason. They contain magnesium and potassium, two minerals that help muscles relax and prevent nighttime cramps. When muscles relax, the body shifts more easily into a restful state.

Bananas also contain tryptophan, an amino acid the body converts into serotonin and eventually melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep.

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A simple evening snack works well here. One banana on its own, or blended into a smoothie, can support the body’s natural wind-down process.

READ ALSO: 7 Magnesium-Rich Foods to Help Improve Your Sleep and Your Mood

2. Oats

Most people take oats for breakfast, but nutritionally, they can also support nighttime relaxation.

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Oats contain natural melatonin, which helps regulate the sleep cycle. They are also rich in complex carbohydrates. These carbs help tryptophan reach the brain more efficiently, which encourages the production of sleep hormones.

A small bowl of warm oats at night, lightly sweetened with honey, can create a gentle sense of calm before bedtime.

3. Almonds

Almonds might be tiny, but they pack a real punch when it comes to helping you sleep, thanks to their magnesium content. This nutrient is key to better sleep quality. It works by helping to regulate calming neurotransmitters that soothe your nervous system and help your muscles relax.

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Studies have even found that not getting enough magnesium could actually contribute to insomnia . Munching on just a small handful of almonds in the evening gives you a good dose of magnesium to promote relaxation without leaving you feeling too full right before hitting the hay.

4. Warm Milk

You know that old trick of sipping warm milk before bed? Turns out, there's actually some science behind it. Milk is packed with tryptophan, a compound that helps your body make serotonin and melatonin, the sleep-regulating hormones. Plus, it's loaded with calcium, which helps your brain use that tryptophan more effectively.

And it's not just the nutrients, it's also the feeling. Warm drinks just seem to have a soothing effect, making you feel all cosy and relaxed, which can definitely help you drift off to sleep.

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So, try having a cup about 30 to 60 minutes before you turn in. It might just do the trick.

5. Fatty Fish

Salmon and tuna, which are types of fatty fish, are packed with two nutrients that are great for a good night's sleep: Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. Both of these work together to help control serotonin, which is a chemical in your brain that affects your mood and how well you sleep.

Research shows that people who eat more omega-3s tend to enjoy deeper and more restful sleep. So, if you add some fatty fish to your dinner plate a few times a week, it might just help you get into a healthier sleep routine over time.

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6. Dates

Dates give you a nice mix of magnesium and natural carbs. The magnesium helps your nerves unwind, and the natural sugars offer a gentle energy boost that can keep late-night hunger pangs at bay without making you feel too wired. Plus, they're often easier on your tummy than most processed desserts, making them a smart choice when you're looking for something sweet to enjoy in the evening. Just one or two dates should do the trick.

7. Turkey and Chicken

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Poultry, particularly turkey, is packed with tryptophan, a key nutrient. This is important because our bodies need tryptophan to make serotonin, and that serotonin then gets turned into melatonin.

This natural process is one of the reasons why so many people find themselves feeling sleepy after eating a meal with turkey or chicken. Enjoying a reasonable amount of poultry as part of your evening meal can actually help support your body's natural sleep cycle, and it won't make your stomach feel overworked either.

READ ALSO: Eating Dinner After This Time Could Raise Your Risk of Diabetes, Study Finds

8. Spinach

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Leafy greens like spinach are often praised for overall health, but they also quietly support sleep.

Spinach contains magnesium and calcium, both essential for nerve signalling and muscle relaxation. Calcium, in particular, helps the brain convert tryptophan into melatonin.

Adding spinach to soups, stews, or salads can help ensure the body gets these sleep-supporting nutrients regularly.

9. Honey

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Honey may seem simple, but even a small amount can help the body prepare for sleep.

It supports the release of melatonin in the brain and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels overnight. Stable blood sugar reduces the chances of waking up suddenly during the night.

Just one teaspoon in warm milk or herbal tea is enough.

10. Herbal Teas

Herbal teas have long been used as natural sleep remedies. Chamomile tea contains antioxidants that promote relaxation and reduce mild anxiety. Peppermint tea can help calm the digestive system and promote relaxation before sleep.

Warm herbal tea also encourages a bedtime routine, which signals to the brain that it’s time to slow down. Drinking a cup about 30 minutes before bed can make a noticeable difference.

Foods to Avoid Before Bed

Just as some foods support sleep, others interfere with it.

Try to limit these in the evening: Caffeine (coffee, cola, energy drinks)

Heavy spicy meals

Deep-fried foods

Excess sugar

Alcohol

These can overstimulate the nervous system, disrupt digestion, or interfere with melatonin production, all of which make quality sleep harder to achieve.

Simple Night Routine for Better Sleep

Food helps, but habits matter too.

To improve sleep naturally: Eat lighter dinners

Avoid screens at least one hour before bed

Keep your bedroom cool and dark

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule

Include sleep-supporting foods regularly

Sleep is not just rest. It supports immunity, mental clarity, emotional balance, metabolism, and healthy ageing.

Sometimes the solution to poor sleep isn’t medication. It’s nutrition. Often, the answer is already sitting in the kitchen.

Better sleep rarely happens overnight. It usually begins with small adjustments, such as what you eat, when you eat, and how you prepare your body for rest.

Bananas, oats, almonds, warm milk, fatty fish, dates, poultry, spinach, honey, and herbal teas all contain nutrients that support the body’s natural sleep cycle. Over time, adding these foods to your meals can help your body relax more easily at night.