Lagos Safety Commission seals Lekki malls and Ikeja hotels; see full list of 12 buildings shut down
SUMMARY
Twelve major buildings in Lekki Phase 1 and Ikeja have been indefinitely sealed for failing to register and certify their elevators by the March 31, 2026, deadline.
The enforcement follows reports of residents being trapped in faulty lifts and building managers obstructing safety inspectors during audits.
Affected facilities, including Brasas Mall and The Heritage Building, will remain closed until owners complete the mandatory safety registration at the official state portal.
Commuters and shoppers in Lekki and Ikeja are facing major disruptions today as the Lagos State Government begins a massive crackdown on unsafe infrastructure.
The Lagos State Government has officially begun its enforcement exercise against unsafe elevators, sealing at least 12 popular facilities across the city.
Led by the Lagos State Safety Commission, the raid targeted shopping malls, luxury hotels, and residential apartments that failed to comply with mandatory lift safety regulations.
Why were they shut down?
The crackdown follows the March 31, 2026, deadline. Property owners were required to register their elevators and vertical transportation systems for safety audits and certification.
According to the Commission's Chief Scientific Officer, Sovi Tijani (representing Director-General Lanre Mojola), the affected buildings ignored multiple safety notices.
Some managers even reportedly tried to obstruct officials during the enforcement raid.
The hit list: Which buildings are affected?
If you live or work in Lekki or Ikeja, you may find your regular spots currently inaccessible. Below are the facilities confirmed to be sealed as of May 4, 2026:
Lekki Phase 1 (Admiralty Way)
Brasas Mall
Lekki Luxury Flats
Footprints Apartments
Brion Court
10Bou Towers
Elizabeth Court
Bridge View
Ikeja and surroundings
The Heritage/AXA Building (Awolowo Road)
Mosesola House (Soji Adepegba Close)
Debour House (Soji Adepegba Close)
Bosch House (Soji Adepegba Close)
City Point Plaza (Ikeja)
READ ALSO: Lagos State acquires 24-car trains to boost the City's light rail system and ease traffic
What happens next?
The Lagos State Government has made it clear that these buildings will remain sealed until they comply with the safety protocols.
The move is part of a "Zero Tolerance" policy toward avoidable accidents in high-rise buildings, following recent reports of residents getting trapped in faulty lifts.
"Public safety is non-negotiable," the Commission stated. Building owners are urged to visit the official portal at www.lasgsafetyreg.com to begin their registration and avoid further sanctions.
Safety Tip: If you work in a high-rise building with a faulty or unregistered elevator, the state encourages you to report it via their safety hotlines: 08033252687 or 08060918759.