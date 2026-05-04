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Lagos Safety Commission seals Lekki malls and Ikeja hotels; see full list of 12 buildings shut down

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 09:36 - 04 May 2026
Official Lagos State Safety Commission "Sealed" notice posted on a building in Lekki following elevator safety violations.
Official notice served: The Lagos State Safety Commission has begun sealing facilities that failed to meet the March 31 safety audit deadline.
Lagos State Safety Commission seals 12 high-profile buildings in Lekki and Ikeja over elevator safety violations. See the full list of affected malls, hotels, and luxury apartments shut down today.
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SUMMARY

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  • Twelve major buildings in Lekki Phase 1 and Ikeja have been indefinitely sealed for failing to register and certify their elevators by the March 31, 2026, deadline.

  • The enforcement follows reports of residents being trapped in faulty lifts and building managers obstructing safety inspectors during audits.

  • Affected facilities, including Brasas Mall and The Heritage Building, will remain closed until owners complete the mandatory safety registration at the official state portal.

Commuters and shoppers in Lekki and Ikeja are facing major disruptions today as the Lagos State Government begins a massive crackdown on unsafe infrastructure.

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The Lagos State Government has officially begun its enforcement exercise against unsafe elevators, sealing at least 12 popular facilities across the city. 

Led by the Lagos State Safety Commission, the raid targeted shopping malls, luxury hotels, and residential apartments that failed to comply with mandatory lift safety regulations.

Why were they shut down?

The crackdown follows the March 31, 2026, deadline. Property owners were required to register their elevators and vertical transportation systems for safety audits and certification.

Commission's Chief Scientific Officer, Sovi Tijani
Commission's Chief Scientific Officer, Sovi Tijani
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According to the Commission's Chief Scientific Officer, Sovi Tijani (representing Director-General Lanre Mojola), the affected buildings ignored multiple safety notices. 

Some managers even reportedly tried to obstruct officials during the enforcement raid.

Director-General Lanre Mojola
Director-General Lanre Mojola

READ ALSO: Why flying in Nigeria is so expensive and who is actually to blame

The hit list: Which buildings are affected?

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If you live or work in Lekki or Ikeja, you may find your regular spots currently inaccessible. Below are the facilities confirmed to be sealed as of May 4, 2026:

Lekki Phase 1 (Admiralty Way)

  1. Brasas Mall

  1. Lekki Luxury Flats

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  1. Footprints Apartments

  1. Brion Court

  1. 10Bou Towers

  1. Elizabeth Court

  1. Bridge View

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READ ALSO: 5 hidden infections silently damaging your organs and their early signs

Ikeja and surroundings

  1. The Heritage/AXA Building (Awolowo Road)

  1. Mosesola House (Soji Adepegba Close)

  1. Debour House (Soji Adepegba Close)

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  1. Bosch House (Soji Adepegba Close)

  1. City Point Plaza (Ikeja)

READ ALSO: Lagos State acquires 24-car trains to boost the City's light rail system and ease traffic

What happens next?

The Lagos State Government has made it clear that these buildings will remain sealed until they comply with the safety protocols. 

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The move is part of a "Zero Tolerance" policy toward avoidable accidents in high-rise buildings, following recent reports of residents getting trapped in faulty lifts.

"Public safety is non-negotiable," the Commission stated. Building owners are urged to visit the official portal at www.lasgsafetyreg.com to begin their registration and avoid further sanctions.

Safety Tip: If you work in a high-rise building with a faulty or unregistered elevator, the state encourages you to report it via their safety hotlines: 08033252687 or 08060918759.

CONTINUE READING: Lagos wasn’t originally called Lagos: The history of Lagos and its Portuguese name

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