Over 2 million fans flood Brazil’s Copacabana beach for Shakira’s historic free concert

Shakira’s Copacabana concert draws two million fans and highlights how Rio turns free shows into a multimillion-dollar tourism boost.

Shakira performed to an estimated two million people at Rio’s Copacabana Beach as part of the Todo Mundo no Rio concert series.

The free concert is expected to generate about $155 million, delivering massive economic returns for the city.

Rio has turned large-scale beachfront concerts into a profitable tourism strategy, with growing visitor numbers each year.

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For the third consecutive year, Rio de Janeiro has done something no other city in the world has managed to replicate, filling its beachfront with millions of people, handing them a free concert, and walking away richer for it.

On Saturday night, Shakira performed for an estimated two million people on Copacabana Beach, the latest headline act in the city's Todo Mundo no Rio ("Everyone in Rio") concert series.

Shakira

The show was expected to generate around 777 million reais, roughly $155 million, according to a study by City Hall and Riotur, the city's tourism company. Rio's mayor, Eduardo Cavaliere, put it plainly ahead of the event: "Our investment in this show will give us a financial return 40 times greater."

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Tourist arrivals to Rio in May grew 34.2 per cent in 2024, the year of Madonna's show, compared to 2023. In 2025, the year Lady Gaga performed, that figure jumped to 90.5 per cent. This is not a music festival that happens to be good for business. It is a business that happens to involve music.

More than 2 million people are at Shakira's concert on Copacabana Beach in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/GIINlDDfZC — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) May 3, 2026

Shakira's night fit the template and then some. Fans travelled from across Brazil and from European capitals, including Paris and London, staking out spots on the sand from Saturday morning.

Nearly 8,000 security officers were deployed, along with drones, facial recognition cameras, and 18 screening points. Street vendors sold not only the expected snacks and caipirinhas, but also toilet paper, deodorant, and bags of sand for concertgoers to stand on for a better view. It was, in the most literal sense, an economy unto itself.

Shakira performing "Hips Don't Lie" for 2 million people on Copacabana Beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/FnFwCzveDN — MP10 (@MusicPills10) May 4, 2026

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Shakira took the stage dressed in Brazil's national colours, heralded by drones forming the shape of a she-wolf overhead, and performed with guests including Brazilian pop star Anitta and music legends Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia.

She addressed the crowd in Portuguese and spoke of first visiting the country as an eighteen-year-old with nothing but ambition. The crowd of millions was, in some sense, the answer to that.

Shakira went down from the stage to perform her Bzrp Session with the crowd at Copacabana.pic.twitter.com/Oeykdckdra — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) May 3, 2026

The milestone arrives during what has already become a record-breaking run for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, which has been tied to record-breaking grosses and Guinness-level touring benchmarks. Copacabana, with its two million people and a city government willing to write the cheque, was the biggest room she has ever played in.

The Todo Mundo no Rio series has already been confirmed for 2027 and 2028.

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