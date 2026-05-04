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'Japa' route reopens for Nigerian doctors as United States reverses visa policy

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 09:36 - 04 May 2026
'Japa' route reopens for Nigerian doctors as United States reverses visa policy
The US resumes visa processing for foreign doctors, reopening opportunities for Nigerian physicians amid concerns over worsening brain drain.
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  • The US has resumed visa processing for foreign doctors, reversing a policy that left many in limbo.

  • Pressure from medical groups and a growing doctor shortage influenced the decision.

  • The move may accelerate Nigeria’s brain drain, with thousands of doctors already emigrating.

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The United States has resumed visa processing for Nigerian and other foreign-trained physicians, quietly reversing a policy that had left thousands of international doctors in professional limbo since January.

The earlier measure, tied to a broader travel ban affecting citizens from 39 countries, had effectively frozen decisions on visa extensions, work permits, and green card applications. Many doctors were placed on administrative leave; others risked losing their jobs altogether as work authorisations expired with no path to renewal.

Doctor attending to patient amid staffing shortages
Doctor attending to patient amid staffing shortages

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services updated its website late last week, without formal announcement, indicating that physicians are now exempt from the processing suspension. The Department of Homeland Security subsequently confirmed the reversal, stating that "applications associated with medical physicians will continue processing."

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The policy shift was driven, at least in part, by pressure. Medical bodies, including associations representing family physicians, neurologists, and paediatricians, had petitioned U.S. authorities on April 8, warning that restrictions on qualified foreign doctors could worsen healthcare delivery gaps

The US healthcare system relies heavily on international medical professionals, especially in primary care.
The US healthcare system relies heavily on international medical professionals, especially in primary care

The Association of American Medical Colleges estimates a deficit of about 65,000 physicians in the U.S., a gap expected to widen as the population ages and more doctors retire. 

More than 60 percent of foreign-trained doctors work in primary care fields such as family medicine, internal medicine, and paediatrics, areas often avoided by U.S.-trained physicians due to demanding workloads and comparatively lower pay.

A 2024 global health workforce database listed Nigerians as the sixth largest group of foreign doctors in the U.S. on the J-1 visa. For them, the reversal restores a pathway that had been abruptly closed. But back home, the news is different.

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David J. Skorton, President of the Association of American Medical Colleges
David J. Skorton, President of the Association of American Medical Colleges

Nigeria's healthcare system was already bleeding talent long before US’ policy shift. In 2024 alone, over 4000 doctors and dentists left Nigeria, with the migration of health workers surging 200 percent across all cadres between 2023 and 2024. 

Over 20,000 Nigerian doctors are currently practising in the United States, with many more spread across the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany.

At home, Nigeria's doctor-to-patient ratio stands at approximately 1:9000, far short of the World Health Organisation's recommended 1:600. The reopening of U.S. visa pathways is expected to accelerate departures, particularly among younger doctors and specialists drawn by better pay, modern equipment, and clearer career prospects abroad.

Airport departures highlight the growing migration of Nigerian healthcare workers.
Airport departures highlight the growing migration of Nigerian healthcare workers.
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Research shows that nearly half of Nigerian medical graduates had emigrated within 15 years of qualification. Without structural reforms, including competitive salaries, functional hospitals, and credible institutional support, the U.S. reversal will likely deepen a crisis Nigeria has so far proven unable to reverse.

READ NEXT: After years of failed negotiations, North-West governors say no more talks with bandits

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