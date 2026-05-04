First Lady Oluremi Tinubu rolls out a ₦1.2 billion and 100-truck rice palliative program to bring relief to Northern Nigeria for Eid-el-Kabir.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu rolls out a ₦1.2 billion and 100-truck rice palliative program to bring relief to Northern Nigeria for Eid-el-Kabir.

Why always rice? First Lady Remi Tinubu begins distribution of rice and ₦1.2bn palliative

Oluremi Tinubu launches distribution of 100 trucks of rice and ₦1.2bn palliative to Northern states ahead of Eid al-Adha to support vulnerable households.

Oluremi Tinubu flagged off the distribution of rice and ₦1.2bn to 19 northern states and the FCT.

The support is aimed at helping vulnerable Muslim families ahead of Eid al-Adha.

Distribution will be handled by state committees to reach intended beneficiaries.

Government says the move shows inclusiveness and aims to ease economic hardship.

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Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has kicked off the distribution of food items and cash support worth ₦1.2 billion to vulnerable households across Northern Nigeria, just days before the Eid al-Adha (Eid-el-Kabir) celebration.

The rollout, which includes 100 trucks of rice, was flagged off in Kaduna on Thursday and is targeted at beneficiaries across the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory. The programme is being carried out in collaboration with the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Political and Other Matters, led by Ibrahim Masari.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady said the initiative is meant to reflect the core message of Eid-el-Kabir, sacrifice, compassion and giving.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu flags off the distribution of food and cash palliatives in Kaduna to support Northern households ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

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“As we approach Eid-el-Kabir, a season of sacrifice, compassion and gratitude, this intervention translates the message of the season into palliatives for vulnerable Muslim communities across all northern states and the Federal Capital Territory,” she said.

She explained that both the rice and the ₦1.2 billion cash support would be distributed through state-level committees to make sure it gets to the right people.

“I am pleased to formally flag off the distribution of 100 trucks of rice and the sum of N1.2bn to the 19 northern states and the FCT. May these palliatives bring succour and comfort to every home that benefits from this gesture,” she added.

This isn’t the first time such support is being rolled out. According to her, a similar programme was carried out on December 23, 2025, when palliatives were distributed to Christian communities in the North, a move she said shows the government’s effort to be inclusive.

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The intervention is coming at a time when many Nigerians are still grappling with the effects of ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu, including rising food prices and cost of living pressures.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, who also spoke at the event, described the gesture as a sign of compassionate leadership and unity.

“Together, President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady exemplify a model of leadership anchored on service, compassion and national unity,” he said.

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He added that his administration will continue to roll out support in areas like small business funding, youth empowerment, agriculture and security to ease the impact of economic challenges.

Governor Sani also urged Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful, to remain patient and united during this period, while calling on community and religious leaders to promote peace and mutual support.

A massive fleet of 100 trucks carrying rice departs for the 19 Northern states and the FCT to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable families.