Is Eating Rice Every Day Bad for You? Here's What Science Says (And What to Do)

Eating rice daily could affect your health. Learn safe ways to enjoy rice with protein, vegetables, and nutrient-rich meals.

Rice is everywhere. It’s on our plates, in our celebrations, in our daily meals . White rice, boiled rice, and fried rice are comforting, cheap, and familiar. But here’s the kicker: eating rice the way most of us do might be quietly affecting your health.

White rice offers fewer nutrients, including minerals, vitamins, and dietary fibre. It is stripped of its bran and germ, leaving just the endosperm. It’s then processed to improve taste, extend shelf life and enhance cooking properties, and is widely considered an empty carb since it loses its main sources of nutrients.

Why White Rice Can Be Risky When Eaten Daily

While rice itself isn’t inherently bad, studies link overconsumption of white rice to increased risk of type 2 diabetes , heart disease, and exposure to low levels of arsenic, a toxic element that can build up in the body over time.

White rice has a Glycemic Index of 64 . As a result, carbs in white rice are turned into blood sugar more rapidly. Glycemic index (GI) is a measure of how fast your body converts carbs into sugars that can be absorbed into your bloodstream. Low GI is 55 or less, medium GI is 56 to 69, and high GI is 70 to 100.

This may be one reason why white rice has been associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

In a review of studies in over 350,000 people , researchers found that those who ate the most white rice had a higher risk of type 2 diabetes than those who ate the least.

But the good news is there are ways to enjoy rice safely , pairing it with nutrient-rich foods that offset potential risks.

Let’s get into how you can eat rice without putting your life on the line.

Rice With Efo Riro

Efo Riro is a Nigerian favourite; leafy greens, peppers, and spices create a rich, colourful sauce. Pairing it with rice can be tricky if the rice overwhelms the dish. One simple trick? Use just two cups of boiled rice and let the protein take the spotlight.

Make a fiesta rice by marinating minced chicken, turkey, or meat with soy sauce and oyster sauce. Fry it with chopped red, green, and yellow bell peppers, sweet corn, and cabbage. Then mix in your boiled rice.

This approach doesn’t just make your meal more balanced; it actually helps control blood sugar spikes that can happen when rice is eaten alone. By prioritising protein and vegetables, your body digests the carbohydrates more slowly, giving you sustained energy instead of a quick sugar rush. Plus, the mix of colours and textures makes each bite more satisfying, so you’re less likely to overeat the rice.

The key here is balance: more protein, more vegetables, less rice. Your body gets fibre, essential nutrients, and protein, not just empty carbs.

Boiled Rice and Carrot Salad

You’ve seen the viral carrot salad online, right? It’s not just for looks. When paired with rice, it’s a game-changer. Grate carrots, cucumbers, red onions, and spring onions. Toss in boiled eggs and chunks of chicken breast if you like.

Make a dressing in a separate bowl: honey, ketchup, dark and light soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, apple cider vinegar (or lemon), chilli, and mixed spices. Whisk it together. Pour over your salad, mix, and eat with rice. This method adds vitamins, antioxidants, and protein to your meal, all things rice alone can’t provide.

Rice and Fish Sauce

Eating fish twice a week isn’t just a trendy recommendation; it’s backed by science . Fish provides heart-healthy omega-3s, anti-inflammatory nutrients, and important protein. Combining it with rice can make your meals more heart- and nerve-friendly.

Try curry fish with white rice, marinated croaker, or a tuna casserole. Don’t skip the vegetables. A side of fresh or lightly cooked greens boosts fibre intake, slows carb absorption, and adds essential vitamins. Simple, practical, and still satisfying.

Rice and Beans Stir Fry

Beans and rice are a classic combo. Why? Beans bring fibre, plant-based protein, and minerals that rice lacks. Stir-frying them together with vegetables makes a balanced, filling meal. The fibre helps regulate blood sugar, the protein keeps you full longer, and the variety of colours on your plate makes it visually appealing, a small but powerful trick to eating more mindfully.

Rice doesn’t have to be the enemy, but it shouldn’t dominate your plate either. Focus on protein, vegetables, and healthy fats alongside your grains. Choose nutrient-rich pairings like leafy greens, beans, chicken, or fish. By adjusting portions and combining rice with diverse foods, you lower risks and make your meals healthier, without losing the comfort that rice brings.

Frequently Asked Questions About Eating Rice

Is It Bad to Eat Rice Every Day?

While it may not be bad to eat rice every day, it depends on the type of rice and the quantity of rice being consumed. White rice, in particular, can lead to blood sugar surges and, in the long run, can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes if a balanced diet is not followed.

Does White Rice Cause Diabetes?

While white rice may not directly “cause” diabetes, research has found that a diet containing high quantities of refined carbohydrates, including white rice, may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes in people. However, it is not the rice itself, but the quantity of rice being consumed, and what is being eaten with the rice, that can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

What Is The Healthiest Way to Eat Rice?

The best way to eat rice for a healthy diet is to emphasise the concept of balance. This means that smaller portions of rice are consumed with vegetables, beans, and chicken, fish, and eggs, which can slow down the digestive process, lower the risk of increased blood sugar, and provide the body with more nutrients.

Is Basmati Rice Better for the Body Compared to White Rice?