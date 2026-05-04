China says it does not recognise US sanctions on Iranian oil

China says it does not recognise US sanctions on Iranian oil

‘We will not comply’ — China openly rejects US sanctions on Iranian oil

China has rejected new United States sanctions targeting Chinese firms linked to Iranian oil imports, insisting it will not recognise or comply with the measures imposed by Washington.

China said it will not comply with new US sanctions tied to Iranian oil purchases.

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The US sanctioned several Chinese firms accused of importing Iranian crude.

Beijing described the sanctions as illegal interference in normal trade relations.

China remains one of Iran’s biggest oil buyers despite US pressure.

The Chinese government has openly rejected fresh United States sanctions targeting Chinese companies accused of purchasing Iranian crude oil, escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington over Iran’s energy trade.

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China’s Ministry of Commerce said the country “will not recognise, implement, or comply with” the sanctions announced by the US government against several Chinese refineries and firms allegedly involved in importing Iranian oil.

Chinese president Xi Jinping

The statement followed a new round of sanctions imposed by the administration of Donald Trump on Chinese companies Washington claims are helping Iran evade international restrictions through oil exports.

According to reports, the sanctions targeted multiple independent Chinese refineries, including major petrochemical firms accused of processing and purchasing Iranian crude oil despite longstanding US restrictions on Tehran’s energy sector.

However, Beijing strongly condemned the measures, describing them as illegal unilateral sanctions and interference in China’s normal trade relations with Iran.

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China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that the sanctions violate international trade principles and insisted Chinese companies should not be forced to comply with foreign restrictions that are not approved by the United Nations.

The ministry reportedly issued an injunction blocking Chinese entities from cooperating with or complying with the US sanctions framework.

Donald Trump

The dispute highlights growing geopolitical tensions between the world’s two largest economies, particularly over energy security and Middle East diplomacy.

China remains one of Iran’s largest oil buyers, with many independent Chinese refineries reportedly purchasing discounted Iranian crude despite pressure from Washington. Analysts say the imports have helped Iran sustain a significant portion of its oil export revenue despite years of US sanctions.

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The US government argues that restricting Iran’s oil sales is necessary to limit funding for Tehran’s military and regional activities. China, however, has repeatedly maintained that normal economic and energy cooperation with Iran should not be politicised.