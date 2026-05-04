UBA cracks down on social media influencers as three are arrested for spreading a fabricated divorce story about Group Chairman Tony Elumelu.

UBA cracks down on social media influencers as three are arrested for spreading a fabricated divorce story about Group Chairman Tony Elumelu.

Three social media influencers arrested for spreading false divorce news about Tony Elumelu

United Bank for Africa confirms viral divorce rumours about Tony Elumelu are false, as three social media influencers are arrested for spreading the claim.

UBA dismissed reports that Tony Elumelu divorced his wife, calling the claims false and malicious.

Three individuals linked to spreading the rumour have been arrested by authorities.

The suspects are alleged social media influencers who spread the story to gain attention and boost engagement.

UBA warned the public to stop sharing the content or risk legal action, as investigations continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three individuals have been arrested after allegedly spreading false claims online that Nigerian billionaire and Tony Elumelu had divorced his wife, Awele Elumelu.

The story, which circulated widely on social media, was quickly debunked by United Bank for Africa (UBA), describing it as completely untrue and aimed at damaging reputations.

In an official statement released by the bank’s Group Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, UBA didn’t hold back in its reaction.

UBA has taken a zero-tolerance stance against misinformation, escalating the recent defamatory campaign against its chairman to federal law enforcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The attention of UBA Group has been drawn to a false, defamatory, and malicious publication currently circulating on social media platforms, falsely alleging that the Group Chairman, Mr Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, has divorced his wife,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Putin launches ambitious anti-ageing vaccine project as Russia targets longer human lifespan

UBA stressed that there is no truth to the claim, calling it a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

“These statements and all similar content are entirely fabricated, reckless, and without basis. The claims are a deliberate falsehood designed to mislead the public and cause reputational harm,” the bank added.

Arrests made as investigation deepens

Advertisement

Advertisement

Billionaire Tony Elumelu and his wife, Awele, remain a cornerstone of the UBA brand despite "reckless and fabricated" social media claims of a divorce.

According to the bank, the issue has already been escalated to law enforcement authorities, leading to arrests.

“The matter has been referred to the relevant law enforcement authorities, who have commenced action. We confirm that three individuals directly connected to the creation and dissemination of these malicious falsehoods have been arrested,” the statement said.

The suspects, Kingsley Akunemeihe (known online as @Directorkem), Chigozie Ihebom, and John Nwanorue (@problemchimky), are described as social media influencers on X (formerly Twitter), allegedly pushing the false narrative in a bid to gain traction and boost engagement on their accounts.

UBA also noted that investigations are still ongoing and more arrests could follow as authorities track others involved in spreading the rumour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strong warning to the public

Law enforcement has arrested three social media influencers for allegedly creating false content to boost their account engagement and traction.

The bank issued a firm warning to anyone still sharing or reposting the false claim, urging them to stop immediately.

“This serves as a formal notice to all individuals, platforms, and entities involved in the publication, reposting, or continued dissemination of this content to immediately cease and desist,” the statement warned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UBA further directed that all related posts be taken down while preserving evidence for possible legal proceedings. It added that failure to comply could result in both civil and criminal consequences.

Protecting reputation and privacy

Alero Ladipo, UBA's Group Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications issued a formal notice to all digital platforms to remove the fabricated content immediately or face severe civil and criminal consequences.

Reaffirming its stance, the bank said it remains committed to protecting the integrity, reputation, and privacy of its chairman and the institution as a whole. It also made it clear that it will pursue all legal options available against anyone found culpable.