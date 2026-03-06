Should You Shoot Your Shot As a Woman? Find Out

7 Reasons to Take the Leap and Tell Your Crush How You Really Feel

Whether or not it ends well, you will still be alive.

Ever get butterflies when someone catches your eye? Or noticed your heart skip a beat every time their message pops up on your notifications?

While these may point to underlying health issues and should be checked out immediately, it’s a clear sign you like them .

However, letting fear stop you from saying hi or expressing interest can cost you more than you think. I’m here to convince you with seven good reasons why I think you should shoot your shot.

1. You Gain Confidence Regardless of the Outcome

Imagine that life is a school of experience, and every situation is a teachable moment that strengthens you and boosts your confidence.

According to psychological research, confidence isn’t just something you’re born with; it’s built through actions that reinforce your self-worth. People who take risks, even small ones like starting a conversation, signal to themselves that they can handle uncertainty and social feedback.

Over time, this strengthens self-esteem, which is a core psychological foundation for healthy relationships and personal growth . So even if it doesn’t turn out the way you hoped, you still gained confidence. A win is a win.

2. You’ll Sleep Better at Night

Uncertainty is mentally exhausting. According to research on rumination by psychologist Susan Nolen-Hoeksema, constantly replaying “what if” scenarios increases stress and anxiety .

When you don’t shoot your shot, your brain keeps the loop open. You overthink. You imagine outcomes. You rehearse conversations that never happen.

But once you act? The loop closes. Whether it’s a yes or no, your mind finally rests.

3. You Stop Settling for Less

When you don’t go after what you truly want, you end up accepting what’s available. This is particularly for women who sometimes attract the opposite of their desires.

Shooting your shot forces you to be honest about your standards and gives you the confidence to push for what you want. For some, it may come off as desperation, but a wise man will take that as a sign of emotional intelligence and maturity.

4. You Reduce Anxiety

Waiting around for someone else to make the first move keeps you in a cycle of uncertainty. Uncertainty can create anxiety, and humans naturally dislike unresolved situations.

Getting a yes or no gives you closure and lets you move forward instead of being stuck in limbo, wondering, “What if?”

Plus, years from now, you’re more likely to think: “Why didn’t I just try?” Instead of "At least I tried.”

5. You Gain Clarity About What You Actually Want

Sometimes we romanticise people from a distance. But once you engage, you get to know them better. And that’s a good thing. The fastest way to gain clarity and dissolve or intensify attraction is through communication.

6. You Signal Emotional Maturity

In evolutionary psychology, taking calculated social risks (like expressing interest) can be seen as a form of costly signalling ; a way individuals convey confidence, social competence, and value.

Put simply: if you communicate your interest clearly and respectfully , you’re showing emotional intelligence, not neediness. That makes you attractive not just romantically but also as a confident, proactive person.

7. The Best Part: You Put Yourself in Control of Your Story

When you wait for someone else to make the move, you hand them the power. Shooting your shot shifts you from passive observer to active participant. And there’s something deeply empowering about choosing action over fear.

So… Should You Shoot Your Shot?