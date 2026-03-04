If Rice Is Your Comfort Food, Then Try This Multigrain Rice Mix

Upgrade your regular rice with this nutritious multigrain mix packed with fibre, protein, quinoa, and lentils for better health.

You already love rice. It’s dependable. It carries your stews, your sauces, your curries. It fills you up. But what if your everyday bowl of rice could do more for you?

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you love rice but want to make it more nourishing, this multigrain rice mix is exactly what you need. It’s not just rice, it’s a combination of grains and lentils.

You still get the carbs your body uses for energy, but now you’re adding fibre, plant protein, and minerals that white rice alone simply doesn’t provide in large amounts. You don’t have to give up the comforting carbs you love; you’re just upgrading them. It’s still rice. Just smarter.

Why Your Regular Rice Might Need Reinforcement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plain rice, especially white rice, is mostly carbohydrates. That’s not a bad thing. Carbs fuel your brain and muscles. But on its own, rice is relatively low in fibre and protein. That means you may feel hungry sooner after eating it.

When you mix rice with quinoa and lentils, the structure of your meal changes. You’re introducing fibre that slows digestion. You’re adding protein that helps you feel satisfied for longer, and layering in micronutrients that support your heart, blood, muscles, and gut.

Instead of removing rice from your plate, you’re reinforcing it.

Benefits of Adding Quinoa to Rice

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quinoa isn’t technically a cereal grain. It’s a pseudocereal, meaning it’s a seed prepared and eaten like grains such as oats or barley. Other examples include buckwheat and amaranth.

There are different varieties: white, red, and black quinoa. In this mix, white quinoa softens into the rice while black quinoa adds slight texture and visual contrast.

Nutritionally, quinoa stands out. One cup (185 grams) of cooked quinoa contains:

222 calories

8 grams of protein

5 grams of fibre

39 grams of carbohydrates

3.55 grams of fat

It also provides important micronutrients:

Advertisement

Advertisement

19% of your daily value (DV) for folate

28% DV for magnesium

39% DV for copper

51% DV for manganese

15% DV for iron

18% DV for zinc

Quinoa is considered a complete protein because it contains all nine essential amino acids. That matters, especially if you eat less meat or follow a plant-based diet.

The fibre content, about 18% of the recommended daily intake per cup, helps support digestion and improve satiety. You’re fuller, longer. Not stuffed. Just steady.

What Lentils Add That Rice Doesn’t

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lentils change the nutritional profile even more.

They’re rich in plant protein, which helps maintain muscle, skin, and bone health. Protein also slows down how quickly food leaves your stomach, which helps manage appetite.

They’re naturally gluten-free, making them suitable if you have coeliac disease or gluten intolerance.

Here’s what half a cup of cooked lentils can offer:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 15% of your daily iron needs

Significant potassium (over 270 mg in split red lentils)

High levels of fibre

And their benefits go beyond just numbers.

1. They May Protect Against Chronic Disease

Lentils contain polyphenols, plant compounds linked to reduced inflammation and lower risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers.

2. They Support Blood Pressure Control

Advertisement

Advertisement

Potassium helps balance the effects of sodium in the body. Diets higher in potassium are associated with lower blood pressure. Replacing red meat with lentils may also help improve cardiovascular markers.

3. They Strengthen Heart Health

Lentils contain folate, iron, and vitamin B1, all nutrients that support heart function. Adequate folate intake is linked to healthy red blood cell formation and lower homocysteine levels, a factor associated with heart disease risk.

4. They Boost Energy

Iron helps your red blood cells carry oxygen throughout your body. If you’re low in iron, you may feel fatigued. Lentils help bridge that gap, especially if you’re prone to anaemia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. They Support Gut Health

Lentils are rich in fermentable fibre, which feeds beneficial gut bacteria. A healthy gut microbiome is associated with improved digestion and a reduced risk of colorectal disease.

When lentils cook with rice, they soften and blend into the texture. You don’t feel like you’re eating “beans and rice.” It feels cohesive. Balanced.

How to Cook Multigrain Rice (Step-by-Step)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Start with your base rice: white, jasmine, or brown. Then mix in black quinoa, white quinoa, red lentils, and green lentils. Stir well and store the mixture in an airtight jar. That way, it’s ready whenever you are.

Measure the portion you want to store, just make sure that your rice is always more. For context, measure 3 cups of rice to ½ a cup each of black quinoa, white quinoa, red lentils and green lentils.

You can also experiment. Add barley. Try different rice varieties. Swap in red quinoa instead of black. The flexibility is part of the appeal.

READ ALSO: 7 Magnesium-Rich Foods to Help Improve Your Sleep and Your Mood

How to Cook It Without Overthinking It

Advertisement

Advertisement

Measure out the amount you want from your mixed grain, and rinse under cold running water until the water runs nearly clear. This removes excess starch and surface residue.

If you don’t have digestive issues, soaking for about 30 minutes is usually enough. If you’re sensitive to legumes, soaking overnight can help rehydrate the lentils and reduce bloating.

Then cook it in boiling water. Add salt. A small amount of oil if you prefer. Let it cook as you would regular rice.

The result is fluffy but slightly textured. Nutty. Filling. Substantial.

You can eat it plain. Pair it with stews. Serve it with grilled vegetables. Or cook it in chicken stock if you want a deeper flavour.

Multigrain Rice vs Regular Rice: The Bigger Picture

This isn’t about cutting rice out of your life. It’s about improving the nutritional density of something you already eat regularly.

With one simple mix, you increase fibre intake and improve protein quality. You add iron, magnesium, zinc, folate, and potassium to your plate without changing your eating habits drastically.