Despite ₦300bn debt, Katsina State Government seeks ₦3.8bn loan for 2026 Hajj

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, hands over passports and travel documents to intending pilgrims.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, hands over passports and travel documents to intending pilgrims.

To secure 3,890 Hajj slots, the debt-burdened Katsina State government has secured a ₦3.8bn loan. Explore the breakdown of costs, pilgrim allowances, and the national debate on fiscal priorities.

SUMMARY

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Katsina State has secured a ₦3.8 billion loan to prevent the forfeiture of 3,890 Hajj slots, covering seat payments, $500 personal allowances per pilgrim, and animal sacrifice (Hadaya) costs.

The move is questionable as Katsina remains one of Nigeria’s most debt-burdened states, raising questions about borrowing for religious purposes instead of prioritising healthcare, education, or infrastructure.

This "liquidity bridge" follows a broader trend among Nigerian states like Kebbi and Kano, highlighting the growing struggle to fund Hajj quotas amid high foreign exchange volatility and a national debt crisis.

The Katsina State Government has recently approved a ₦3.8 billion loan facility to secure 3,890 Hajj slots for its intending pilgrims for the 2026 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

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Governor Dikko Radda shared the news during a farewell event on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

He explained that the money was a necessary "rescue mission" to make sure the state didn’t lose its allotted spots after missing initial payment deadlines.

The breakdown of the ₦3.8 billion intervention

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A line of Nigerian Hajj pilgrims in white hijabs boarding a Max Air plane at the airport for the 2026 pilgrimage.

Beyond the core payment for the slots, the Katsina State Government has committed to several other financial supports for the 3,890 pilgrims:

Individual Allowances: Each pilgrim will receive a $500 allowance to cover basic needs while in the Holy Land.

Sponsorship of Hadaya: The state will sponsor the Hadaya (animal sacrifice), which is a mandatory part of the Hajj rites.

Logistical Support: Approximately 200 officials have been deployed to provide medical, spiritual, and logistical guidance throughout the exercise.

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Governor Radda emphasised that these steps were taken to "strengthen the capacity of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board" and ensure a more efficient process compared to previous years.

Debt concerns and the national context

A group of children and women in a rural Northern Nigerian community queuing with yellow jerrycans to fetch water at a manual borehole, highlighting the urgent need for investment in basic amenities.

Katsina is currently ranked as one of Nigeria's most debt-burdened states, with heavy dependence on federal allocations, weak internally generated revenue (IGR), and rising social welfare demands.

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Taking loans for a religious exercise, regardless of repayment structure, sends the wrong signal at a time when many states are struggling to fund education, healthcare, agriculture, salaries, and infrastructure.

Nigeria itself is also battling a worsening debt crisis.

BudgIT’s latest “State of States” fiscal assessment also highlighted continued dependence by many Nigerian states on monthly federal allocations, despite improvements in overall revenues after fuel subsidy reforms.

However, this is not an isolated incident; several states with significant debt profiles have historically used public funds to subsidise or secure Hajj seats.

In previous years, states like Kano, Bauchi, and Kebbi, which collectively held over $380 million in debt as of mid-2023, spent nearly ₦9.12 billion in combined subsidies for pilgrims.

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Funds are moved away from critical social sectors like healthcare and education.

The Kebbi State Government, in a similar 2026 controversy involving a ₦10 billion intervention, argues that these are "temporary liquidity bridges" rather than permanent subsidies.

In many cases, the funds are intended to be recoverable from the pilgrims once their late-year harvests or market returns are realised.

Wider implications for Hajj 2026

Group of Nigerian Muslim pilgrims in traditional patterned uniforms boarding a Med-View Airline flight for Hajj.

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The 2026 Hajj season has been marked by high costs driven by foreign exchange volatility.

Despite a directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review and reduce Hajj fares to make them more affordable, the financial burden remains steep for the average citizen