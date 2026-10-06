Festus Okotie-Eboh: The Nigerian politician who turned fashion into a political statement

Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh stands in his signature traditional regal attire, showcasing the flamboyant style that earns him a place in Nigeria's political history

Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh stands in his signature traditional regal attire, showcasing the flamboyant style that earns him a place in Nigeria's political history

Festus Okotie-Eboh was Nigeria’s first Minister of Finance, a wealthy businessman, fashion icon, and key figure behind major national institutions before his tragic death in the 1966 coup.

Festus Okotie-Eboh was Nigeria’s first and longest-serving Federal Minister of Finance, serving for over eight years.

He played a major role in establishing institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Known for his colourful fashion style and wealth, he became one of Nigeria’s most famous politicians of the First Republic.

He was killed alongside Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa and other top officials during the January 15, 1966 military coup.

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Before politicians became famous for social media photos and luxury cars, there was Festus Okotie-Eboh; a man whose outfits alone could compete with any campaign slogan.

In the Nigeria of the 1950s and 1960s, Okotie-Eboh was not just a politician. He was a businessman, power broker, fashion icon and one of the most influential figures in the country’s First Republic.

As Nigeria’s Federal Minister of Finance under Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, he was known for his wealth, confidence and signature style. His colourful suits and accessories often made him the centre of attention, including during Queen Elizabeth II’s 1956 visit to Nigeria, where he appeared alongside his wife, Victoria, dressed in his trademark elegant fashion.

Beyond the flamboyant lifestyle, Okotie-Eboh was also involved in some of Nigeria’s major economic foundations. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1959 and contributed to the development of financial institutions that shaped the country’s economy.

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From Samuel Edah to Festus Okotie-Eboh

Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh gathered alongside Queen Elizabeth II and fellow federal ministers during the royal visit to Nigeria

Born Samuel Edah on July 18, 1912, at Benin River in the Warri Division, Okotie-Eboh was adopted by Prince Okotie-Eboh, after which he took the family name.

His early journey was far from the political spotlight. He attended Sapele Baptist Primary School between 1932 and 1936 and later returned there as a teacher in 1937.

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However, teaching was only the beginning. He left the classroom and joined the British Bata Shoe Company Limited, where he started as a clerk and eventually rose to become Chief Clerk.

While working with Bata, he travelled abroad for professional training and earned a Diploma in Business Administration and Organisation. The experience helped him develop the business skills that later made him one of Nigeria’s wealthiest politicians.

The businessman who built an empire before politics

Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh interacted with key First Republic statesmen and traditional leaders during a high-profile gathering.

Unlike many politicians who entered public life first, Okotie-Eboh had already built a successful business career before moving into politics.

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He became a rubber merchant and timber businessman and established several businesses, including schools and factories. Some of his ventures included Okotie-Eboh Grammar School and Omimi Plastic and Shoe Factories.

His success in business gave him influence and financial strength, helping him become a major figure in the political affairs of Warri and Sapele.

How Okotie-Eboh rose to political power

Okotie-Eboh officially entered politics in 1951 after contesting elections and becoming a member of several local bodies, including the Warri Divisional Council, Warri Provincial Council, Sapele Township Advisory Board and Warri Divisional Education Committee.

He quickly became a major political force in the region and was never defeated in local elections in Warri or Sapele.

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A member of the National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC), he became Chief Whip in the Western Regional House of Assembly in 1954 before being appointed Federal Minister of Labour and Social Welfare in 1955.

His political journey reached its peak in 1957 when he became Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, a position he held for eight years, four months and 16 days — making him the country’s first and longest-serving finance minister.

The minister behind some of Nigeria’s biggest financial institutions

As Nigeria's Finance Minister, Okotie-Eboh represented the nation abroad in discussions with international diplomats and foreign figures.

During his time as Finance Minister, Okotie-Eboh played a major role in shaping Nigeria’s economic structure.

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He was involved in the establishment of the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1959, the introduction of Nigeria’s first national currency, the creation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the formation of the Nigerian Investment and Development Bank.

He was also linked with bringing Julius Berger to Nigeria for major construction projects, including the development of the Eko Bridge in Lagos.

For many Nigerians today who complain about the country’s economy, currency challenges and financial systems, many of these institutions trace their early beginnings to decisions made during the First Republic, when Okotie-Eboh served as Finance Minister.

His friendship with John F. Kennedy and international influence

Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh met with foreign delegates during an official state reception to discuss financial and bilateral partnerships

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At the height of his political career, Okotie-Eboh had connections beyond Nigeria. He maintained a personal relationship with the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy.

His international exposure, business background and political influence made him one of Nigeria’s most recognised figures during the independence era.

The tragic end during Nigeria’s first military coup

On January 15, 1966, Nigeria experienced its first military coup, which ended the First Republic.

The coup claimed the lives of several political leaders, including Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Northern Premier Sir Ahmadu Bello, Western Premier Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola and Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh.

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Okotie-Eboh was the only Federal Cabinet Minister killed during the coup.

At the time of his death, he was survived by his wife and 14 children, many of whom were still very young. He was later buried in Sapele more than a year after his death, without the national honours many expected for a former federal minister.

READ ALSO: 5 Nigerian women whose sacrifices deserve a place in every Independence Day lesson

The legacy of Nigeria’s most stylish finance minister

More than five decades after his death, Festus Okotie-Eboh remains one of Nigeria’s most fascinating political figures.

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To some, he is remembered for his extravagant lifestyle and eye-catching fashion. To others, he is remembered as a key architect of Nigeria’s early economic institutions.

Despite being the country’s first Finance Minister and playing a major role in shaping Nigeria’s financial system, his image has never appeared on any Nigerian currency note.