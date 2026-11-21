Mikel Arteta explains how he turned everything around at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta explains how he turned everything around at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta highlighted his team's shortcomings against Newcastle.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has criticised his squad's lack of focus after they surrendered a first-half lead during a 2-2 Premier League draw against Newcastle United.

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The Spanish manager delivered the assessment following the fixture at St James' Park today, November 21, acknowledging the result represents a missed opportunity in the title race.

Arsenal dominated the opening period, securing a 1-0 advantage through a 33rd-minute strike from England international Eberechi Eze.

Second-half collapse

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The North London club failed to maintain their intensity following the interval; Newcastle United responded with a goal from Harvey Barnes in the 49th minute.

Malick Thiaw subsequently gave the hosts into a 2-1 lead from a corner in the 62nd minute before Noni Madueke salvaged a point for Arsenal with a late equaliser.

Arteta identified a lack of tactical discipline and poor duel success rates as the primary catalysts for the dropped points. "And right from the beginning, we are at the races," Arteta told reporters.

"And then we start to lose duels, we start to lose second balls, we give the ball away and have really poor circulation goals against their press and their waves. And when that happens, you give them belief."

He specifically highlighted the defensive lapses that led directly to both Newcastle goals. "One thing is to give them belief, and another thing is to give them a goal," he added. "And then we both give them the lead first, and then we give them a goal from a throw, and that is obviously very, very, very disappointing."

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Arteta expressed frustration that his squad allowed Newcastle to capitalise on dead-ball situations. "And on top of that, we give them a corner, and we give them the best player that they have on the pitch on set-pieces free," he stated. "So it's a combination that very likely you're going to get punished, and we got punished."

Title race implications

The draw prevents Arsenal from opening an eight-point gap over closest rivals Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League standings, especially as Enzo Maresca’s side extended their winless run in the Premier League to four games with a draw against Fulham.

Arteta noted the result serves as a stark reminder of the division's relentless nature. The fixture also yielded an injury for Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.